Many artists are lucky enough to find their passion early, work at it long, and enjoy watching it change and grow. Norwood glass bead artist Margie Huebner has been making glass bead sculptures for nearly 30 years and is still finding challenges while seeing her art change.
Huebner made her first glass beads with a little propane torch she was using to make silver jewelry.
“I wanted to make sculptural beads and started with dolphins, whales and sea turtles,” she said. “I had all this really old coral from a yard sale, and I put it together with whale beads and some silver pieces. I took the necklace and sold it and was able to purchase my whole lamp-work setup. That was probably the last time I did silver work. I really haven’t looked back.”
Her main tools are glass rods, an oxygen-propane torch and a kiln where the beads slowly cool overnight.
Her sculptured beads are animals of all kinds, real and fantastic.
“I love to catch the personality of the animals. I love the sculpture and the movement, and I hope that people want to own them,” she said. “I love all kinds of other art, too, and do it for fun.”
And, her attention is on how to reshape her artwork to make it fresh.
“I try really hard to have the beads I list every week to be somewhat of a new idea,” she said. “Every once in a while I'll go back and look at something from years ago, and make something similar, but it’s still new. I'm having to constantly reinvent the wheel. I want every bead to be its own bead. Not this obvious repetition. Even if I only change the colors, like a teal dragon versus a purple one, it has other unique qualities because it’s handmade.”
Huebner also takes special requests. Her most recent ones are gleaned from a bead that’s a piebald Dachshund, running with ears flying out, with a red heart in its mouth.
“People started contacting me, asking if I could do the same with their dog, so I have now made similar beads that run from Huskies to Pomeranians,” she said.
Huebner lists her beads on her Blue Mountain Magic Beads Facebook page and in shows organized by Facebook groups of glass bead artists. She used to do just a couple of online shows a year, she said, but is now doing five or six yearly.
“The most recent show, at the end of January, was an incredible show. I had fun, and I completely sold out. I could have sold more. As it was, I made more each night for the next day,” she said.
The glass rods that are a bead artist’s material have changed over the years, allowing for different expressions. One of her new beads is a sitting fox. It’s made with birds-nest glass, which is clear with thin strands of color running through it.
"The glass is perfect for a fox — it’s there but not there,” she said.
The changing materials, and time, give space for an artist’s growth.
“I do feel like in the last year my beads have grown again,” she said. “I always think that I must be where I'm going to be forever, but I now feel like suddenly they’ve become more … just more."
To find out more, and to become a member for the bead shows, the public is invited to visit Blue Mountain Magic Beads on Facebook. Huebner lists several new beads each week.
