Norwood’s head volleyball coach Shelby Thomas was pleased last Wednesday night when the Mavericks beat the Nucla Mustangs, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20. For her, the victory was a celebration after the tough teams Norwood has faced the last few weeks.
“We only have three returning varsity, it’s a very young team, a new team,” she told The Norwood Post last Thursday night after the win.
Seniors this year are Jenna Baugh, Paige Franklin, Annaleigh Dabal and Cassidy Petersen. Baugh, Franklin and Dabal are sharing the role of varsity captain.
Thomas said the team is a great mix of classmen, but they’ve had to learn new rotations and new strategies this year — some of which Thomas has never done before.
“The girls have been completely awesome and open-minded,” she said, adding that the Nucla game demonstrated how far they’ve come this year. “The way they played was just absolutely amazing, the chemistry on the floor between all four grades.”
Thomas has coached the Mavericks the last five years. This is her fourth as head coach. This year she is assisted by Samantha Jacobs.
Now, the Norwood girls are 6-2, and Thomas added it’s been a tough road. That’s because while the Mavs beat Crested Butte and then Nucla, other teams have proven to be pretty fierce; Ignacio, Dolores, Telluride and Ridgway were losses.
Thomas again said there’s a learning curve involved with this year’s season. She said with so many new girls, and some of them being freshmen, a few of the players have never switched their positions on the court.
Freshman this year who are showing they can excel and play varsity are Jamielynne Taylor, Dilyn Alexander and Hannah Browning. Thomas said she’s pleased with the young crop.
“They’ve done just amazing, they’ve really stepped up and played really well,” she said.
She added Claire Jacobs, a sophomore, is indispensable, the left-handed middle for the team.
Juniors Izzy Parrino and Jaidyn Platt are also integral to the Mavericks.
Thomas said she was thrilled to hear the news that Baugh, Franklin and Dabal were nominated and accepted to play in the state’s all-star varsity volleyball game on May 14.
While the girls have a few more games coming up, the last home game is against Nucla on April 20 — something bittersweet for coach, since Baugh is her daughter.
At this point, the girls don’t have a place in postseason play, but Thomas said that could change depending on how the next week or so plays out, and if the team’s record improves.
Baugh was recently offered a spot on a team for a Division II school in Pennsylvania. She told The Norwood Post she doesn’t think she will accept the offer, since her dream is to attend West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas to study animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.
She admitted the offer was quite far away from her home and family, but she also said she may just try and walk on at West Texas A&M.
Baugh said she’ll miss the high school varsity days.
“Sports is definitely something I will miss about high school. .... Playing with your friends that you’ve been playing with since middle school and understanding that you won’t get that chance anymore is so hard.”
