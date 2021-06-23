The Norwood Public School’s board of education has begun seeking public comment on a proposed resolution to increase school security and safety by allowing a small group of highly trained staff members to serve as school safety officers. Under Colorado Revised Statute CRS 18-12-2143b, staff who are designated as school safety officers are legally authorized to carry a concealed firearm on school grounds, once they have completed district mandated firearms training.
The process began on June 16 when the board held a work session to begin gathering information. Current superintendent and director of technology and security Ken Lawrence presented information about the law and the reasoning behind the need for the proposal at the regular Norwood Public School’s board meeting.
Lawrence explained that the school’s security plan covers many facets of safety, from access control to a standard response protocol, social-emotional support for students and facility surveillance.
He said one key piece missing from the current security plan is the need to protect students and staff in the event of an active shooter. While there are many other aspects to the security plan, this is the facet of security the board is focusing on addressing.
“We need to protect our students and staff from the possibility of an armed attacker,” Lawrence said. “This area has received little, if any, attention in the past, and it is a gaping hole in the plan right now.”
Some community members and staff voiced concern over the security proposal appearing on the consent agenda. School board president Mike Morlang told The Norwood Post on Sunday the proposal should probably have gone under “new business.” He said the board typically never puts anything under new business. He said in the future the board will place such items in new business. He said the board was not trying to slide the proposal through for a vote in a rushed manner.
Historically, in the event of a mass shooting, the shooter continues until confronted by armed staff or law enforcement. According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office and based on past experience, response time for law enforcement to arrive at the school could be as much as 40 minutes. This is the reason the board is looking at the possibility of using trained staff as a first line of response until law enforcement arrives.
During the work session, Tim Kistler, superintendent of Peyton School District, spoke. Kistler implemented school security officers three years ago. Peyton has 12 trained staff, all of whom passed a Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST) equivalent certification before being allowed to conceal-carry a firearm on campus.
POST certification is the same level of training the average law enforcement officer in Colorado receives.
Laura Carno, the executive director of Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency ResponseColorado (FASTER), also spoke about training during the work session. FASTER provides firearms training to civilians at the same level as law enforcement.
Approximately a dozen members of the Norwood staff, students and community provided their thoughts about the proposal during the board meeting. The input covered a broad range of views about arming teachers.
Moving forward, the board will have a town hall meeting, which will allow for more interaction between the board and the various stakeholders. The board will also send out a survey to everyone in the community to continue to gather input from stakeholders before making their final decision on the proposal of arming teachers.
