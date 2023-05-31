San Miguel County Commissioners met on May 24 and on their agenda was approval of a six-month moratorium, prohibiting commercial solar and major utility projects located in any and all zone districts within unincorporated San Miguel County.
The agenda item followed OneEnergy’s public meeting at Lone Cone Library in Norwood on May 16, during which OneEnergy let the public know they intended to file an application with San Miguel County. OneEnergy has plans to establish a 600-acre solar project on 1,000 acres of state and private land on Lone Cone Road.
Approximately 250 people showed up to the May 16 Norwood meeting, both live and on Zoom, to voice opposition to the project. Since then, San Miguel County has fielded many phone calls and received letters expressing upset at the proposed project.
In anticipation of OneEnergy’s application coming in, and realizing that the county’s land-use code is in need of updates, commissioners sought to establish the moratorium to buy time. The moratorium gives county officials six months to think, plan, reorganize and be ready for such an application, a type they’ve never received before.
“We have a unique opportunity to do that at this time prior to receiving the application,” John Huebner, the county’s senior planner, said during the May 24 county meeting.
“This is the time to make sure that we have what we need in our rules and regulations to consider what’s going to come in front of us,” District 3 Commissioner Kris Holstrom added.
County officials said the moratorium is for the citizens of San Miguel County, but also future applicants, since updating the land-use code establishes clarity. While there are some current land-use code regulations for small-scale solar, the application the county anticipates is of a very large scale.
San Miguel County has implemented moratoriums in the past before, when cell towers were first coming into the area, and when marijuana laws changed and people were able to legally grow and have recreational stores.
Commissioners unanimously approved the solar-utility moratorium May 24.
Holstrom told The Norwood Post last week after the meeting the moratorium will help.
“Last week we put the brakes on things, so we can make sure,” Holstrom said. “We are going through the master plan process right now anyway. Staff wants to make sure everything we want is in place and that we are able to address all the issues.”
Holstrom said in the future, after the county’s land-use code is updated, any application from OneEnergy or another company would go through several processes with the planning commission.
Holstrom told the Post she’s lived off the grid for 35 years. She said she’s all for solar, but not solar everywhere or without restrictions.
“The whole community has to make sure they know what this proposal is and how it fits,” she said. “Sometimes government works slow, and that’s a good thing. People know we tried to be responsive to our constituents.”
Norwood Mayor Candy Meehan, who attended both meetings and who’s said the project is not good for Wright’s Mesa, said she’s proud of her community for speaking up and the county for pausing.
“The emergency moratorium that the San Miguel County Commissioners put in place gives Planning and Zoning the opportunity to view the Wright’s Mesa Master Plan and determine what ecological and economical impacts would be incurred from a project this size,” she said. "I am confident that the county will take into consideration the long-term sustainability of Wright’s Mesa, its community and its unique position.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.