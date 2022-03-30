As Norwood, Redvale and Nucla green up this spring and people begin thinking about their gardens, the Apple Core Project reminds all that there is still time to join their annual tree-grafting class. Held every year in celebration of the area’s heirloom fruit trees, the class teaches participants how to preserve the old fruit that the settlers brought with them when they came to the west ends of Montrose and San Miguel counties.
This year’s tree-grafting class takes place April 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Nucla Community Center. Jennifer Nelson, co-founder of the Apple Core Project, will be teaching the class, along with co-founder Melanie Eggers and Bodie Johansson. They’ll share the methods for taking scion, new twigs used to propagate trees, and then grafting it to rootstock, the base of a grafted tree. Participants will practice grafting three different apple trees that they’ll get to keep, but they can walk away with up to 10 trees upon completion of workshop, depending on how fast they’re able to graft. The class teachers will make extra scion and rootstock available for $3, and those interested can also order more, too.
At the workshop, participants have the opportunity to choose the types of trees they’ll work with, based on sweetness or tartness, season of ripeness and more. Teachers will help explain the nuances of the different apples. Those from Telluride and Placerville are also welcome to sign up, and tree scion from the higher country will be available at this year’s class.
Anyone who’d like to enroll should visit applecoreproject.org/book-online to register. Nelson said all proceeds from the class will help fund the nonprofit’s mission of saving the genetics of the heirloom apple varieties in the local region — something they feel is important with food security and sustainability and also reestablishing a local fruit economy.
Nelson with Eggers and Johansson have been on a mission, since 2015, when they became inspired to map locations of old orchards and then preserve the fruit. They’ve been educating local communities since then, breathing new life into old orchards, establishing new ones and creating the cider component of the Apple Core Project.
As of press time on Tuesday, there was still one scholarship left for the grafting class, made possible by Homestake Seasonings and Michelle Haynes. Anyone interested should contact Nelson or Eggers to find out more about the scholarship.
Additionally, the Apple Core Project will have small trees for sale on May 7. Anyone with questions about the grafting class or purchasing new trees should contact Nelson directly at applecoreprojectcolorado@gmail.com or 970-708-3972.
“There is none that more doth refresh the vital spirits of men, no more engender admiration in the effects of nature, or that is cause of greater recreation to the weary and travelled spirit of man, or more profitable to man’s life, than is the skill of planting and grafting,” said the Abbey of S. Vinent in Fraunc on the subject of grafting. It’s a quote that Nelson shared with The Norwood Post last week. For her, the quote helps communicate her passion in what has become her life’s work with the Apple Core Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.