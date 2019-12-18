The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests has announced the selection of Megan Eno as the new Norwood District Ranger. She reported to her post on Dec. 9, replacing Matt Zumstein, who departed his position as the Norwood District Ranger in September of this year.
Eno has come to Norwood from the neighboring Manti-La Sal National Forest, where she served as a collaboration and planning specialist and the lead for the U.S. Forest Service’s plan revision team.
She brings expertise in partnership and planning, along with experience in recreation, wildland fire and timber, and a passion for working with communities and permitees.
“My background is a bit unusual for the Forest Service in that my career has focused on planning, collaboration and social economics,” she told The Norwood Post. “In practice, this means I am very interested in how the natural resource management decisions we make day to day affect the economy and social health of the community.”
She added she’s happy to be in a place with such strong ties to the land.
“It means there is real opportunity to help each other in the work we do,” she said. “I look forward to meeting with the county, the local Chamber of Commerce, user and community groups, and our permittees on the Forest to understand how we can work together in managing the resources of the Norwood Ranger District.”
Eno received her undergraduate degree in international relations and economics from Franklin University in Switzerland, and a master’s degree in planning from Florida State University.
Joining her in Norwood is her partner, Eaton, and their five working horses. Eno said they have already enjoyed packing and trail riding in the Norwood area for many years.
She also said the horses were family.
“We have five horses, and only the colt Sputnik doesn’t have a job yet. We named him that, hoping we don’t get launched into space his first time under saddle.My partner Eaton manages a ranch full-time, where the horses do everything from help neighbors move livestock to cart kids around. They are already enjoying their winter off in San Miguel County, and all the weekend trail rides.”
During her free time, Eno is also an avid amateur photographer, with a keen interest in astrophotography.
Now, her family is getting settled in.
“We are slowly getting introduced around town and are really enjoying that it’s the sort of place where you find folks catching up in the aisles at Clark’s or in line at the bakery. Loving small town living the way we do, Norwood already feels like home,” she said. “As for those views, you just can’t beat mountain view in the morning and the Milky Way at night. We’ve played here for many years and are just feeling so lucky to have a chance to make a home here.”
