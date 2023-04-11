Tom Meehan, of Norwood, and the owner and operator of EarthTech, is headed to the border of Poland and the Ukraine on April 23. There, he will spend time volunteering as a medical assistant, helping those who fled war-torn Ukraine. On a personal note, he is also set to see his grandson, Tallis Meehan, who is serving in the U.S. Army.
Meehan has been a firefighter and EMS volunteer in Norwood since he he moved to the area. He joined in 1978. In 1980, he then got his ALS certification.
When he received communication recently from the organization called the International Medical Relief (IMR) group, he decided to serve. They helped him get organized to go over and work in a refugee camp in Warsaw.
While Meehan is looking forward to giving back in-person, he said there are things people in Norwood can also do to help others. Through IMR, anyone can make donations online. Those donations of items — things like aspirin and simple medical supplies — go to an IMR warehouse, so that the items can be distributed in the refugee camp.
“It’s an opportunity to see a situation where we could contribute,” Meehan told The Norwood Post over the weekend. “I’m just trying to help others. That’s what we all do, isn’t it? There are things we can do.”
Meehan said he’s astounded that some 3,000 women and children are living in the camp he’s headed to. He’s hoping they can receive the ibuprofen, crayons and small toys they need. He said most people don’t realize what others living in the midst of war are going through during this time.
“I can’t imagine, myself, living with 3,000 people side by side, beds right next to each other,” he added. “And there’s no real end to it.”
Meehan said he and his wife Peggy agree it’s about getting perspective, or “contrast,” as they like to call it. He will stay in Poland and work two weeks. Part of his plan in going over to help the situation though is also to see his grandson, who is a part of the 175th armored division, stationed in Poland on the border of Ukraine. Tallis Meehan enlisted in April of 2021 and was deployed in November of 2022.
“I am so proud of him,” Meehan said of his grandson. “He’s a good man.”
This month Meehan will fly from Montrose to Denver, then change gates in Frankfurt, Germany before touching down in Warsaw. He’s taking a load of medical supplies with him. He’s done much consulting over the years for his company EarthTech and is comfortable traveling abroad.
He said Norwood Fire Chief John Bockrath has given him his endorsement to head over and use his medical skills. Norwood Fire Protection District has also done what it can to make donations of medical supplies for those in need during this time.
Meehan said it doesn’t take much to make a difference. He wants people in Norwood to know donating through the IMR organization can make a difference to someone else. He encourages people to view the website and link, internationalmedicalrelief.org/join-the-cause/donate/.
“I just want to give people the opportunity to have a fairly easy way of getting a hold of this and throwing a few dollars at IMR,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.