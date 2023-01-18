Three Norwood guys from the Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation from Northwest Linemen College over the weekend. Joshua Alexander, Cash Joseph and Brayden Magallon exhibited their skills in a linemen’s rodeo and walked the stage to receive their certificates.
They follow the same path as Cael Spangler (Norwood High School Class of 2020) and Broc Joseph (Class of 2021) as three new Norwood graduates of the same school in Denton, Texas.
The guys started their program Sept. 19. While they didn’t originally plan to all attend the same school together, it worked well for them — especially sharing housing.
Their training involved four days a week of study, with half of it spent inside the classroom doing bookwork, and the rest outdoors learning the skills.
Their course of study was 15 weeks long. Nearly 200 students were in the program with them, ranging in age from recent high school graduates to individuals well into their 40s. Some of the student linemen were also coming out of the military.
Now Alexander, Joseph and Magallon are ready to go to work. All three have received job offers in different states. While they’re all leaving with their electrical linemen certificate, both Alexander and Joseph received their CDL permits. Magallon was officially licensed as a commercial driver.
Alexander also obtained a crane certificate, after doing “crane school” for a few weekends during his time at the college, too.
They guys’ families traveled from Colorado to Texas for the Jan. 14 graduation. They’re no doubt proud.
For their linemen’s rodeo, the graduates worked with their crews and performed skills in scenarios that might actually take place out in the field. They moved as fast as they could to perform various tasks efficiently.
“No mistakes,” Alexander said. “Fast and smooth.”
For him, he said he enjoyed having the hands-on training and living Texas, but the best part was graduating debt-free. He’s already received offers from a power company in Wyoming and also locally, from Western Line Builders Power Line and Substation Contractors.
Linemen starting out are currently making anywhere from $20 to $50 an hour, depending on what area they’re working in. Some of them are not stationed in one specific area, but also travel to where they’re needed based on emergencies or something else.
Joseph said it felt good to be done and to learn something new. Overall, he said the program was fairly easy, since he studied and applied himself. He said he met a lot of good people, too.
“It flew by,” he said.
Now, he thinks he’ll be working in Denver or San Antonio, a bigger area, where he’s already received offers.
Magallon said he’s relieved that it’s finally over and that he can start the next chapter in his life.
“I feel like (the school) prepared me to be a well-rounded lineman that will be an asset to any company,” he said. “The most exciting thing about becoming a lineman is that I will get to help people in need and that I know have the tools and the skills to work and climb on poles.”
Magallon already received an offer in Katy, Texas and just interviewed with Moon Lake Electric in Rangley. He’s also happy to be debt-free.
