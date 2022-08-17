Town staff reported on several items in their allotted agenda time last week in Norwood’s regular monthly meeting. Public Works Director Randy Harris told the board that the chip seal process has been complete on local roads and that the curb and gutter were most complete at the new Pinion Park subdivision. Additionally, the first foundation footers were being poured last week in the workforce housing neighborhood.
Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer told the board that a Just Transitions meeting was set to happen Thursday, Aug. 11. Then, with state officials, Norwood staff intended to discuss drainage funds to support engineering work in town.
Just Transitions funds are for communities impacted by the diminishing coal market.
Also though, Grafmyer said with leftover funds — should there be any — Norwood needed to conduct a wage study. She said the wage study is important, something Mayor Candy Meehan has also brought up.
“ — To make sure we keep good employees, and a well-oiled team,” Grafmyer told the board.
Grafmyer said already Norwood has a great Public Works Department, town clerk and utility clerk, and overall a solid team. She said the wage study will examine where Norwood should be regarding wages and how to retain its employees.
She contacted County Manager Mike Bordogna already to discuss, since the county conducted its own wage study. San Miguel County is finished with its version, but Bordogna doesn’t have results yet.
San Miguel County paid $20,000 for the work, but they have 75 employees. Grafmyer said it should cost much less for Norwood to do something similar.
Recently, Mountain Village and Ouray completed wage studies, too.
Norwood approved conducting its own.
On a related note, Paul Schultz came to Norwood Monday to explore the marshal’s department and see what would work best for the town That’s one piece of the greater wage study.
Since the most recent marshal resigned, town officials have been wondering whether a marshal in Norwood is best – or if having the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office cover the town for law enforcement is a better plan.
Undersheriff Dan Covault ran reports of Norwood’s call history and cases the last three years to support Schultz with data this week.
Grafmyer reminded the board that Norwood only has 90 days at this point to decide whether they want contracting with the sheriff’s office in 2023. And, one applicant is still interested in serving as Norwood’s town marshal, if the town goes in that direction.
In the board meeting, trustees discussed whether to sell former marshal Kattie Neesham’s weapons to the sheriff’s office. The prices are for what Neesham paid for them, so the town breaks even.
Grafmyer said even if the town hired a new marshal, the new hire would want to select their own weapons, as is customary. The weapons are sitting in a safe in storage now and not being used. Town officials did not approve the sale in the meeting.
Town officials met in a special meeting Aug. 15 to further discuss the weapons. Then, Schultz advised the board not to sell at this point, until the law enforcement study is complete and a town decision has been finalized.
They’ll also deal with the new marshal’s vehicle and riot gear later, once a more permanent decision has been made.
Later, Town Clerk Amanda Pierce told staff she attended “clerk school” recently in what is part of a two-year certification. Pierce said she’s learned much in the trainings. She’s helping the town now update its code of conduct, make policy changes on agenda items regarding timing, and more. She continues to work on grant funding for Norwood.
