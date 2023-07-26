During the COVID pandemic, resources were plentiful for the food bank in Norwood. With grants ($52,000) and private donations ($39,000) rolling in, there was a surplus of food — so much that food bank recipients would leave canned goods in random places for others. It’s another story three years later, and Michele Blunt, who runs the food bank in Norwood, is uncertain of the future.
Blunt has quit paying herself. She’s also cut the pastor’s pay at Christ in FOCUS Church, the organization the food bank falls under. Now the pastor is leaving for Grand Junction, and Blunt wonders how to keep the church and food bank going. With food costs up 100 percent, it’s a challenge. She’s got meetings planned this next week with the Fresh Foundation and also Angel Baskets to discuss.
It’s a subject close to Blunt’s heart. In her younger days, she left an abusive marriage with a child and lived as a single mom, check to check. She knows first-hand what it’s like to need resources and visit a food bank. The help she received back then has never been lost on her. She believes in feeding people, and she’s been proud to oversee Norwood’s overarching program.
In the beginning, when she took it on, the Norwood food bank was feeding 30 families. At some point, she came to oversee the senior food boxes in Nucla and Naturita. In no time, the Norwood food bank grew to feeding 60 families, and then the Angel Baskets program handed over their work to Blunt in Norwood. There are other programs Blunt oversees, government programs that deliver food to the local area, along with the school snacks distribution through which Blunt delivers 1,000 items a month to Norwood Public Schools to the teacher workroom.
The Norwood food bank is now feeding 150 families, but without support it won’t continue.
Are some taking advantage of free food that is available?
Blunt told The Norwood Post she wants all to remember to only take what they need and to be “honorable.” The gluten-free foods and diabetic foods are for people with medical conditions only. Sadly, one food bank visitor stole 20 packs of hot dogs and 20 packs of hamburger meat from the cooler. Another person has been banned from the food bank for being combative.
Blunt wants people to be honest about their needs. She’d never judge anyone for coming in to receive food, but she does feel that some may be taking things to stockpile, when others might actually need that food more desperately.
In fact, Blunt said there are families living in poverty in Norwood now that are not coming in to get things for their kids. There are many singles at the food bank, however. She encourages those with children and living on the edge to come see her.
“All races and religions are welcome,” she said, adding that she tries to add in cultural foods for Hispanic families.
Food bank hours are Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. On Fridays, hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and that day has fresh produce.
Blunt is so grateful for the grants she’s received to keep the food bank going, and for organizations like the Peak to Peak car rally in Telluride that have made hefty donations.
Anyone wishing to help should know the food bank needs egg cartons, plastic bags, volunteers and funding. There’s a link to donate at christinfocuschurch.com; receipts for tax purposes are available.
In the meantime, Blunt is also looking for a place to live. She’s been living in the parish house and covering the church’s utility bills. She said it’s not sustainable. She’ll move into her fifth-wheel camper if she has to, but she doesn’t want to leave the area, or her work with the food bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.