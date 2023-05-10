There’s much to celebrate in Mustang baseball lately, the combined team made up of Nucla and Norwood students. Assistant coach Ben Kirk, of Norwood, received an award from the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), and the guys won their district tournament last weekend, despite the odds.
Kirk, who teaches math at Norwood High School, told The Norwood Post on Sunday morning the CHSAA award was for the month of April and sponsored by Dairy Max. He’d never heard of the assistant coach’s award before.
He said Mustangs head coach Randy Gabriel, of Nucla, submitted a recommendation for Kirk to be honored with a message on why. Kirk has been assisting the Mustangs since 2017, and he does it all for the kids.
Kirk said there’s not much in the spring for the guys to do in Norwood, and he wants them on the field and in baseball. Someone’s got to drive students down to Nucla for practices after school, and he’s happy to do it. For him, it brings joy to see the guys year after year start a season with horrible swings and throwing balls all over the place, but with coaching and hard work, refine their skills to be able to do something great as a team. Kirk said it’s important for kids to play sports when they’re young; it teaches them lessons.
For April, representatives of CHSAA selected Kirk as the assistant coach they wanted to recognize statewide. They’re sending a letter of acknowledgment and also a prize package. Kirk admitted he really hopes it includes tickets to a Colorado Rockies game.
He said he was surprised to hear about the award, but is grateful to Gabriel for his support. He said it means a lot, but insists his work is about the students and helping the guys as a team.
And he couldn’t be prouder of the Mustangs for going into district play with a baseball mindset and being ready to win some games. Dove Creek beat Nucla-Norwood three times this season, but something happened during the last two weeks. The guys started getting serious at practice, and that resulted in them hitting the ball with confidence.
“I don’t think there was a single kid on our team who didn’t think we were going to win,” Kirk said. “We went into (Friday’s district double-header) with a baseball mindset, which is 60 percent of the battle.”
Kirk said he’s extremely proud of P.J. Hulst, of Norwood, a starting pitcher, and who attends school in Telluride.
“So really, I am proud of all our guys, but especially P.J.,” he said. “He’s our only senior and a great level-headed senior.”
Kirk said there have been many times this season when Hulst is on the mound and the young Mustang team has not been able to make plays for him. Kirk said Hulst has never once complained when his team is guilty of errors.
“He’s been such a great leader on our team,” Kirk said. “Whenever everybody is screwing up all around him, he never bats an eye. He never complains.”
The Mustangs compete in regionals Saturday. Nucla-Norwood is the No. 5 seed and faces No. 12 McClave. The winner will play the victor of No. 4 Flatirons and No. 13 Evangelical Christian Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.