The San Miguel Basin Fair produced another round of champions for raising market animals and demonstration of superior showmanship skills. The results of this year’s 2022 fair champions are as follows:
In rabbits, for junior showmanship, Chloe Sherman was grand champion, and Wyatt Weimer was reserve champion. For market rabbits, Class 1 fryers, Chloe Sherman was also grand champion, and Jaron Bonaquista was reserve champion.
In poultry, Holli Johnson was the intermediate showmanship grand champion, and Kannon Sherman was reserve champion. In the junior division, Hadley Snyder was grand champion, and Jaron Bonaquista was reserve champion. Hadley Snyder was grand champion in market chicken, with Holli Johnson as reserve.
In market duck, Jaron Bonaquista was grand champion. In market turkey, Kannon Sherman was grand champion and reserve, too.
In the breeding ewe show, for aged ewes, Kaden Donnellon was grand champion, and Braxton Brack was reserve. For spring-born ewes, McKenzie Alexander was grand champion, and Kaden Donnelon was reserve champion.
For lamb, in the showmanship, Jarret Sinks was grand champion in the senior division with Braxton Brack as reserve champion. In the intermediates, Reece Elwood was first, and Weston Elwood was second. For the juniors, Kaden Donnelon was grand champion, and Marlea Porter was reserve champion. Jarret Sinks took both titles for market lamb — grand and reserve champion — and the bred and fed award went to McKenzie Alexander.
For goats, in the showmanship, Grace Harris was grand champion in the senior division, and Bryce Trosper was reserve champion. In the intermediates, Weston Elwood was grand champion, and Reece Elwood was reserve. In the juniors, Kaden Donnellon was grand champion. In market goats, grand champion was Grace Harris, and reserve was Weston Elwood. Kaden Donellon won the bred and fed award.
In pigs, grand champion of senior showmanship was Colton Bray, with Darcy Bray as reserve champion. For the intermediates, Shay Snyder was grand champion, and Haylie Mapp was reserve. For the juniors, Marlea Porter was grand champion, and Hadley Snyder was reserve champion. Grand champion swine belonged to Shay Snyder, and the reserve went to Colton Bray.
In the breeding heifers, grand champion was Lakoda Bieriger, and reserve was Clayton Brack. For beef showmanship, Dilyn Alexanders led the seniors as grand champion, and Peyton Porter was reserve. In the intermediates, Weston Elwood was grand champion, and Reece Elwood was reserve. In the juniors, McKenzie Alexander was grand champion, and Hadley Snyder was reserve. In market beef, Hadley Snyder was grand champion, and Reece Elwood was reserve. Hadley Snyder also won the bred and fed award.
For the Round Robin awards, Dilyn Alexander was grand champion of the senior showmen, while Jarret Sinks was the reserve champion. In the intermediates, Weston Elwood was grand champion; his sister Reece Elwood was reserve champion. In the juniors, McKenzie Alexander was grand champion, and Marlea Porter was the reserve champion.
Kaden Donnellon, after his second fair showing market animals, told The Norwood Post he wasn’t sure how he’d manage to wear all the belt buckles he won.
“It felt really good,” he said. “I worked hard on my animals, and sometimes didn’t want to do it, but I did anyways.”
He said his favorite species to show was sheep — “because they’re easier to work with than goats.”
For older kids like Joshua Alexander and Jarret Sinks, who recently graduated high school and are on their way to college, it was a the end of an era.
“I had so much fun throughout all the years of 4-H, and it taught me so many life lessons along the way,” Sinks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.