Norwood-based Blue Grouse Bread just joined a new initiative with the Colorado Grain Chain (CGC) that slightly alters their label with the addition of the CGC co-brand in one of the newest efforts from the Colorado nonprofit organization to increase awareness and value of Colorado-grown grains.
Blue Grouse co-owner Hannah Rossman is the Western Slope representative on the CGC board.
“We’re just starting to use these new bags with the co-brand printed on the back,” said Rossman.
Rossman said she orders 100,000 bags at a time, so the new co-brand bags won’t be immediately visible at all of their retail locations. The co-brand is a small rectangle inside of which is printed “Colorado Grown Grains” accompanied simply by two looped stems topped with plump grain seeds. According to CGC’s website, “Knowing where our grains come from is a first step in strengthening the links of our food systems.”
To bear the label, a product or seller must use at least 20 percent Colorado-grown grains in their products or selections.
“All of our bread has some percentage of Colorado grain,” said Rossman.
Blue Grouse’s Country Loaf, the bestseller, according to Rossman, has 40 percent Colorado grain. The baguette is the lowest, with 10 percent Colorado grains.
Blue Grouse also has a mill on their bakery property, and the eponymous loaf, Millhouse, is made with 100 percent Colorado-grown whole wheat flour, milled on site. The wheat — Turkey Red, a heritage grain — can come from just under two miles away from the bakery, grown by Karyn and Ernie Marolf.
This is the kind of grain community that CGC and businesses like Blue Grouse strive for, said Rossman.
“You can really taste the flavors in a fresh product like this,” she said. Not only that, it’s good practice. “We used to grow for flavor and nutrition, but now it’s for high yields and resistance to pesticides.”
The goal with the Millhouse loaf was to have it be 100 percent from Norwood. “The Marolfs had a tough season last year,” said Rossman. “Right now the Millhouse is a blend of San Luis Valley grains.”
“Farming is hard, and I hope they have a better growing season this year,” said Rossman, who added, “Farmers are our heroes.”
Rossman said the work of growing grain is also a heritage practice on Wright’s Mesa. Ernie Marolf’s dad used to grow grain. The Marolfs use some of his old equipment to process the Turkey Red wheat before sending it over to Blue Grouse for milling.
“This also used to be a growing area for barley for Coors,” she said. “We’re bringing something back to this area by supporting these local growers.”
“Our strengths are in spreading awareness about Colorado’s grains and the role consumers can play in supporting our local farmers, millers, bakers, brewers, maltsters, distillers and chefs,” said Audrey Paugh, marketing and networking specialist for Colorado Grain Chain, in an interview published online by Farm Flavor on May 13.
The Colorado-Grown Grains co-brand is available to “[a]ny business or partner that grows, uses, or distributes grains grown in Colorado, including farmers, millers, bakers, brewers, distillers, chefs, CSAs, farm stands or farm subscription programs,” according to the Colorado Grain Chain website.
In addition to this new co-brand label, said Rossman, CGC is also facilitating a grant cycle for Colorado brewers and distillers that use Colorado-grown grains. CGC will choose four grant applicants — one from each of Colorado’s major watersheds — to receive $4,000 toward crafting a beverage from Colorado-grown grains. The applications are due on May 29.
Information on CGC, grants and partnerships may be found at coloradograinchain.com.
Blue Grouse bread is at Norwood Clark’s Market and other retail locations listed at bluegrousebread.com.
