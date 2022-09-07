Representatives of Uncompahgre Medical Center (UMC) have said the clinic’s new ratings are something to celebrate. A federally funded health care center, UMC is one of several in the nation — 1,373 to be exact — that relies on federal support, and also positive metrics to continue serving its community.
UMC annually is required to submit reports to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to stay in check. Recently, HRSA completed its review of all of the federal clinics it oversees, and then it recognized those with outstanding results.
Again, UMC has hit the high mark, according to Chuck Porth, the clinic's chief executive officer.
UMC continues to be rated a “gold” level heath care center, the highest rating of those federally funded.
“This is the top of three deciles and 10.36 percent of federally qualified health care centers in the country received this,” Porth said. “So UMC is once again listed among the best.”
He added there are only four gold-rated clinics in Colorado, of the 20 federally qualified in the state. He said there are some states that have no gold-rated clinics at all.
Additionally, UMC received a status called “Access Enhancer,” which is received by 38 percent of the federally qualified clinics. Porth said the distinction means Norwood’s clinic was recognized for an increased total number of patients — at least 5 percent — and the number of patients who’ve received at least one comprehensive service, whether that be mental health, substance abuse, vision, dental or something else.
UMC also received an “Advancing IT for Quality” award, received by 67 percent of the health care centers nationwide, which is related to technology efforts. And, the Norwood clinic was awarded the “Health Disparities Reducer” distinction, received by 32.8 percent of federally-funded health care centers.
“Patient-Centered Medical Home,” received by 76.6 percent of the clinics, was also on the list of ratings and awards, something UMC typically achieved in previous years. The distinction has to do with collaboration and building relationships.
UMC by its design has several components to it that supports a patient holistically. By having the dental clinic, pharmacy and behavioral health addition on site, Norwood’s clinic is able to emphasize team-based care and communication. The clinic also holds support programs for chronic disease in order to help support patients, and those also tie into the Patient-Centered Medical Home status.
Porth told The Norwood Post the recent ratings are “because of (UMC’s) outstanding work.”
The clinic’s mission is to provide quality but affordable, cost-effective care to all. The recent data points to that mission being accomplished.
Currently UMC staffs one medical doctor with three mid-level providers who are capable of treating patients and writing prescriptions. A dentist and two dental hygienists are also on site.
Anyone who’d like more information on the Health Resources Services Administration or to view various clinics and their ratings may visit bphc.hrsa.gov.
