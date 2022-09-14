Though Wright’s Mesa is still in the throes of summer, the changing of the seasons is approaching. With that shift, the Fresh Foundation and Mesa Rose Kitchen and Grocery will also undergo some changes.
After closing the Fresh Food Hub retail store in September of last year, Fresh Foundation moved into an operating lease with Mesa Rose Kitchen and Grocery. As of Aug. 1 this year, though, the two entities have mutually decided to move in independent directions.
The foundation’s assets were returned and will be repurposed for present and future projects. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the mission and goals of the Fresh Foundation are always at the forefront of the nonprofit’s decision-making process. The Fresh Foundation believes this transition is advantageous for both parties.
The foundation’s goals are to provide access to locally grown and produced foods through wholesale and food security programs and to support regional growers and producers by opening channels to sell products locally. Fresh Foundation was founded on the belief that farmers should be paid well for the work they do and also that everyone deserves access to affordable, local, high-quality food. The vision of the organization is to minimize the disparity between these two profoundly important beliefs.
Since closing the retail operation last fall, Fresh Foundation has been expanding upon various programs. A wholesale program was launched that focuses on serving buyers with the most barriers for access to local foods. This program is designed to benefit small restaurants, food banks, institutions and individuals that would otherwise have difficulties buying local foods at an affordable cost. To learn more, the public may visit freshfoodhub.net and click on “wholesale program.”
Fresh Foundation has been part of a two-year partnership with the Colorado Health Foundation Coalition and other local nonprofits to increase regional food security and help improve collaborative efforts, programming and access to local food. Through this partnership, Fresh Foundation has been able to offer free local food for Senior Lunches in Norwood and Nucla, as well as subsidize fresh food to local food banks.
“We actively seek funding on the food pantries behalf to lessen the burden on these organizations. We also work in partnership with the local WIC office of Ouray County (serving San Miguel County as well) to offer affordable food boxes for clients,” representatives said in a press release.
Another exciting program that Fresh Foundation is managing is the Mountain Village Farm to Community incentive program. In its fifth year, this program provides CSA boxes for 14 weeks during summer months. This season, 85 households enrolled. It’s funded through the Town of Mountain Village. This year the foundation expanded the program to offer 30 CSA boxes to the general public with pickup at the Mountain Village Farmers Market on Wednesdays, and at a farm stand next to High Country Bicycles in Norwood.
The program has been an opportunity to provide jobs within the community, too. Both market booths are filled with local meat, produce and baked goods — set up to serve all customers, including those utilizing EBT, Double Up Bucks, WIC and FOODRX.
The Fresh Foundation is grateful for the gathering place Mesa Rose Kitchen and Grocery maintains.
Moving forward as a 501(c)(3), the foundation looks forward to creating new solutions for improved local food security and access. Those with feedback are welcome to email email norwoodcollective@gmail.com or reach out to any of the board members.
Nearing the seventh year of the FRESH Food Hub’s conception, the board thanks all supporters, producers, collaborators and volunteers who’ve made an impact on food justice and local food access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.