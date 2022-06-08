Norwood’s third-annual community yard sale will be happening June 10-12. The sales are in various locations and held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, though organizer Michele Blunt said times, and some days, could vary.
“There will be yard sales throughout the Norwood community throughout the weekend,” Blunt said in a news release. “Each person will be having their own sales and their own days and times. Addresses will be provided, as to where each sale will be.”
One community yard sale happens at 1470 S. Spruce St., in the Christ in F.O.C.U.S. Church parking lot. Blunt said it’s free for citizens to set up a booth there, and all three days are available.
So far in that location will be Blunt on Friday and Saturday, who is working for the benefit of the Norwood Food Bank. Items available include a preschool-size table, preschool chairs, a large quantity of cushioned chairs, a rocking chair, a baby changing table and other things. All proceeds will go to feed the hungry.
Additionally, the International Student Exchange (ISE) will have a booth to share student profiles and information about what it means to host a foreign exchange student next year. ISE will be on site Friday and Saturday.
Additionally, Melinda Bowman will have lots of various household items, too, at the church, on Saturday and Sunday only. And, Ariana Sites will also be set up with items.
At 1428 County Road 43 ZS, known as the Vet Clinic Road, Kim and Scott Schooley will be set up on Saturday with specific items: a new Predator 212 cc motor, an Insignia audio/visual system, a large bird cage, a pipe bender, an almost-new arc welder, hose reels and other shop tools and equipment, along with various household items.
At 1715 Summit Ave., Jamie Katherine will be open Saturday, and all items are free, or people can pay any donation they feel is appropriate.
At 1410 S. Spruce St, Marilyn Allen and friends will be ope all three days with an assortment of yard sale items.
At 1250 Grand Ave., Medie Greager will be open all three days with furniture and random household items.
Additional vendors may add in as the community yard sale date approaches.
Blunt has gone as far as to keep a running list of all those participating. She is placing a list of all sale locations with each site vendor. Anyone who would like to participate still has time to contact Blunt to get included.
Blunt can be reached by calling 708-8664 or by emailing michele.blunt@yahoo.com.
She said the community yard sale is good thing for Norwood.
“The community yard sale is a way to provide more foot traffic to each sale, by having all the sales in one weekend,” she said. “Thus allowing more people to benefit by finding items they need and allowing others to get rid of unwanted items.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.