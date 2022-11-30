In keeping with its internal mandate to use The Livery as a family oriented community gathering space, the Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) is putting on a holiday party for Norwood’s Noel Night Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 -8 p.m.
“NPRD suggests you come and go all night to enjoy all that Norwood is offering on this most festive Friday,” Daiva Chesonis, NPRD board member, said in a news release Monday.
Representatives said that people should plan to enter the NPRD campus by way of the Oliver House entrance on Summit Street.
There, folks can add their recreation and arts programming “wants and needs” for the new year to the NPRD Wish Board.
“Did someone say archery program?” Chesonis asked.
Then, the community can proceed to “The Yard” for the bonfire. There will be a space set up for people to throw a few discs into the lit-up disc golf basket, courtesy of the Wright’s Mesa Disc Golf, an NPRD program.
Chesonsis said The Livery playhouse will be the heart of the NPRD party. The community will find the station for holiday portraits, done by Norwood’s Haley Golaszewksi, with a rec-inspired holiday set on the stage.
“There will also be a popcorn bar with a multitude of sweet and savory toppings, fun music, and a cash bar,” Chesonis said.
In addition, an ugly sweater contest is happening, with judging beginning at 7:30 p.m. Yes, there is a prize for best (or worst?) sweater going to one adult and one child. Adults have the chance to win two tickets to the performance “Dark Night with Craig Childs & Friends” on Dec. 18. Kids will be vying for a pizza-party gift certificate from Dark Sky Pie, which includes two medium pizzas and two Colorado-made soda pops.
There will also be an opportunity for people to sign-up as an NPRD volunteer or instructor for future activities and programming. People can sign up at either The Livery or at NPRD’s booth at this year’s holiday bazaar in the old Ace Hardware store building, which is open Friday and Saturday.
“So come on out and celebrate family, friends, and the overall goodness and spirit of Norwood,” Chesonis said. “… ‘Rec’ the halls with boughs of holly!”
NPRD’s mission is to provide diverse, year-round arts and recreation programming through the creation and maintenance of high-quality parks, trails, facilities and programs. Norwood’s Park and Rec District encompasses approximately 418,500 acres and is the only active recreation district in San Miguel County. The Livery, a cozy events locale and playhouse, located at 1555 Summit St. in Norwood, was purchased by NPRD in October 2018 through fundraising efforts and town and county support.
Currently, the NPRD board includes Chesonis, Nola Svoboda and Liza Tanguay. NPRD has two board member seats available. Anyone interested in serving the volunteer board should contact Chesonis directly by emailing choptankgirl@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.