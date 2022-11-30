With all the neighborhood streets paved, sidewalks installed, home foundations completed and homes arriving daily from the factory, Pinion Park is entering its final phase of construction leading up to homeowner move-in. Homeowners’ move-in is targeted to start in January 2023 and will be phased over a few months.
The Pinion Park completion has been delayed, due to slow factory output, extreme industry-wide constraints on the material supply chain and COVID impacting the construction workforce. However, now finished homes are getting shipped from the factory every day.
The first grouping of homes is scheduled to be craned onto foundations in mid-December, and the remaining units will be set on their foundations in early 2023.
“It has been challenging to adapt our construction schedule to the industry-wide material and labor disruptions,” said Paul Major, Norwood Homes manager. “I know it must be frustrating for new homeowners who have had to have a wait a little longer. However, we are super excited to be much closer to the ultimate goal, homeowner move-in. We are so appreciative of all the support that we have received from the State of Colorado, the Town of Norwood, San Miguel County and our construction partners.”
Pinion Park in Norwood is the first project of Rural Homes. Rural Homes is addressing the housing crisis locally with an innovative approach to building homes priced for the local workforce.
The approach is attacking the underlying cost of building homes by acquiring donated land and combining that with low-cost financing and efficient factory-built home construction. In the case of Pinion Park in Norwood, San Miguel County provided the donation of the land. Low-cost construction financing has been raised from local donors and statewide foundations, along with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and the Division of Housing. Finally, Rural Homes has partnered with the new Fading West modular home factory in Buena Vista for the various home styles in Pinion Park.
Pinion Park consists of four house models that are being pre-built in a factory by Fading West. Home prices started at $225,000 and go up into the $400,000s. Home styles include a two-bedroom-two-bath, 1,024-square-foot home; a three-bedroom-three-bathroom, 1,216-square-foot home; and homes with and without attached garages. Home prices include preinstalled access to fiber broadband, efficient air-source heat-pump air conditioning, rooftop solar, Energy-Star-certified GE appliances, and easy installation of electric vehicle charging.
A few Pinion Park homes are still available for sale. The public is encouraged to visit the Pinion Park website at pinionparknorwood.co or email info@ruralhomesproject.co to learn more. Pinion Park is an active construction site. Anyone who wishes to tour the neighborhood should schedule an appointment by emailing info@ruralhomesproject.co.
In addition to affordable home prices, Rural Homes has developed partnerships to assist qualified buyers with down payment assistance and specialized mortgage products. For more information on down payment assistance and mortgage products, those interested should visit pinionparknorwood.co/mortgage-products.
