Many people had heard that Jaime Schultz and Jeffrey Perce wanted to open Dark Sky Pie by July 4. Norwood folks have been missing Maggie’s Pizza, a community staple, since it closed earlier this year. Due to unforeseen delays with some paperwork, though, the new owners had to push back the grand opening. They’re set to open Labor Day weekend.
The couple signed the lease for the building Monday. They’ll run the family business with their son, Oliver, in the same space the Cooper family ran Maggie’s, and before that where West End Pizza also stood. Schultz will be fielding orders, while her husband manages the back of the house.
To begin with, they’ll have to-go orders only through the front window, similar to the way the Cooper family operated with their small children. In the future, the dining room will be available.
The plan is to initially be open Friday through Monday from 4:30-8:30 p.m., but Schultz and Perce plan to add in another day as soon as they feel they can expand. They want to serve their community, but they also want to do it right.
Schultz told The Norwood Post she’s excited to follow in the footsteps of the Cooper family, adding that they nailed it so successfully. Already, they’ve purchased the dough recipe and done some training with the previous owners. The goal is to continue many of the classic pizzas that Norwood has been missing. Schultz said she is listening when people stop her on the street.
Additionally, Schultz and Perce want to source local ingredients. Dark Sky Pie will be a “scratch” kitchen, so all items will be homemade in-house. They will purchase zero ready-made items. Already they’re set to partner with Rocking W for cheese, and they’ve been working out a deal with Blue Grouse Bread for croutons. They’re also speaking with Colorado beverage companies. Schultz said local producers have been supportive, and those pieces are coming together. She said it’s a process that will continue to develop.
“Our first goal is to get our feet underneath us and see how fast-paced business is,” she said.
Perce has a background in fine dining and has most recently been working at 221 in Telluride. Schultz said she truly believes in his ability and is excited for him to share his work with Norwood.
“It’s his art,” she said. “He has a gift.”
And the name Dark Sky Pie? While Perce grew up in Steamboat and is accustomed to seeing the stars at night, Schultz grew up in the city in Illinois and didn’t see the Milky Way until she was in her 30s. To live in Norwood now is a privilege for her.
She’s proud to live in a community that values what many locals consider a precious resource. A town board trustee, she’s also been a part of the International Dark Sky Association certification process that Norwood attained to dedicate and preserve the dark night sky.
“It’s a value we hold dear,” she said.
Schultz also shared that as a young girl she regularly participated in and was inspired by the Pizza Hut challenge for young readers. She said she read a ton of books to earn personal pizzas, and it impacted her. Supporting literacy in the Norwood community is something she plans to do through Dark Sky Pie, and she’s been in touch with Carrie Andrew, the director of Lone Cone Library.
While Norwood folks will be waiting a few more weeks for their beloved slices, the pizza is coming.
“We don’t want to rush,” Shultz said. “We want to meet the challenge and be ready to go.”
