The Norwood High School volleyball season started strong with a 2-2 record the first week at home. Although early in the season, the Mavericks are tied for first in the 2A/1A San Juan Basin League standings with Mancos.
The season opener against the Dolores Bears last Thursday showed great promise for the Mavericks. Both the junior varsity (2-0) and varsity teams (3-0) won at home. The last time the Mavericks beat Dolores was in 2016, also under Coach Ramona Rummel, who returned to coaching last season after seeing the need to build up the Maverick program.
“They played hard in the first game. Very consistent. I am proud of them,” she said.
Rummel has been adjusting her offense and defense so that her passers can get the ball to the setters. The strategy seems to be working, as the setters were able to place the ball where the hitters could be successful.
Rummel is assisted by Sheri Carr-LaCosse and Paige Starks.
The Mavericks pulled ahead in an early lead in their first set against Dolores, which they won 25-18.
The second set started off slowly with a back-and-forth point game but they still won 25-20.
Set three was a nail-biter for Norwood fans, but the Mavericks pulled out for the win 25-23. Dilyn Alexander successfully blocked the ball, had a kill, and scored a couple of aces in the third set. Amber Bockrath also had an ace which helped the Mavericks pull into an early lead of 10-7. Hitters Kendra McCluer and Grace Harris both had kills that helped the Mavericks keep the lead. Senior Hannah Browning served an ace near the end of the game to bring the score to 24-23. Then, Alexander hit the ball for a kill to make the final point 25-23.
Saturday also proved to be an exciting day for volleyball with Norwood scheduled for three games. The first game was an easy win (2-0) against the Ridgway Demons. Strong serving from Bray and McCluer helped Norwood gain an early lead 12-3 over the Demons. Throughout the game, the hitters were able to make good contact with sets from Bockrath and Darcy Bray. Getting kills for the Mavericks were Cadence Shaw, Grace Harris, Bockrath, Bray and senior Peyton Porter. Freshman Josey Tedder added a couple of service points, and Shaw served eight in a row to beat the Demons 25-6.
In the second set, Shaw also had a run of serves, putting in 10 in a row. Freshman Shay Snyder served an ace, while freshmen Reece Elwood and Maggie Andrews also added in service points. Harris and Browning were able to get in kills to help the Mavericks win 25-23.
The Mavericks then took on 2A Crested Butte (3-3) who won in two sets (19-24 and 8-25).
The undefeated 1A Caprock Academy Eagles (5-0) won both sets against the Mavericks (16-25, 16-25) by taking advantage of Maverick errors. The Eagles used spot serving to try to trip up the Mavericks. Despite the Eagles’ success, the Mavericks were able to put pressure on them.
The Mavericks played Cedaredge JV on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will take on several teams at the Gunnison tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2. The season schedule may be found at norwoodk12.org by clicking on the athletics tab and choosing volleyball.
