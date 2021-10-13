The Wright's Stuff Community Foundation is celebrating a milestone for longtime employee Sharon Perry. Perry, who works in the infant room of Prime Time Early Learning Center, celebrated 25 years of service to the organization in June.
She was just a junior at Norwood High School when an announcement was put out that volunteers were needed to work with preschool-age children. That was the establishment of Prime Time.
Perry said she knew she wanted to work with kids in some way, and she decided to go for the opportunity. She volunteered that year, and in the summer became a paid employee.
She continued to work for Prime Time throughout her college career, coming home on breaks and for summers.
She graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins in 2003 with a degree in human development and family studies. She went to work full-time for Prime Time then. She has been with the organization since it opened.
Though she began her work with toddlers, she’s been the lead for the infant program since 2008. And she’s held a lot of babies. In fact, there is a display inside Prime Time that shows 104 footprints. Those are the babies that have been under her care throughout her career, though she said the number is more like 110.
With her credentials, she could go for a type of director position, but she said she already does assist with management and also handles the facility when Melissa Merrill, the current director, is away.
Perry also coaches other preschool teachers in the social-emotional model of preschool education, the Pyramid program.
She said she sometimes has her “days,” but she’s never burned out in her profession. She still loves it completely and said she knows she was born to do the work she does. Still, she doesn’t really babysit for others outside of work. She keeps her career contained at Prime Time.
For Perry it’s been rewarding, and she is grateful for the trust that parents give her when dropping their infants with her. She knows it’s not easy for them, especially at first.
For her, the only downside might be the money, but she said she didn’t choose her path with money as an incentive. At the same time, she is appreciative of San Miguel County’s support for early childhood education and the stipends they’ve been rewarding those like her in the field. She said she has seen collectively more respect for what she does — arguably one of the most important jobs that exists. She said the world still has a ways to go with valuing early childhood education and programs.
She was honored at the Wright’s Stuff’s last monthly board meeting. There, she was presented gifts and a dinner in her honor.
Perry has five siblings from the local area. Many might know that she is a twin. Her sister is Sara Bray, who also works with children as a principal in Nucla.
In her free time, Perry said she’s mostly a homebody. She helps take care of her mother. She enjoys reading and crafting. She also inherited the love of quilting from her grandmother.
