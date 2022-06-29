On Monday, June 27, the Norwood community was invited to attend an open house and feedback session with the Town of Mountain Village over the 37-acre property on Spruce Street. The meeting, held at the Lone Cone Library, was to discuss the future affordable housing neighborhood planned there.
Representatives of Mountain Village said they wanted to get feedback on the site planning process and understand the community’s goals and concerns. Paul Wisor, the manager of Mountain Village, in the opening of the meeting, said town staff received a directive from their board to address the housing crisis. Already, the village has plans for some 100 units there, but it’s “not sufficient.”
Weiser said Norwood’s 37 acres can help with the regional crisis. He added he doesn’t have a place to live and is still commuting from Vail.
First, he took questions from those in attendance but limited the number, because he wanted to allow time for people to give feedback on design concepts via sticky notes.
Wisor told the small crowd that the plan wasn’t just for Mountain Village employees to live in the new addition, but for Norwood to be included. He said Telluride Ski & Golf workers weren’t included in the plan.
Mayor Candy Meehan asked about the possibility of a net zero development with no water impact. Wisor said the first phase of development only includes 48 new homes.
Andrya Brantingham asked about a potential water infrastructure upgrade if Mountain Village was bringing new residents. Wisor said probably not.
Ron Gabbett asked about a timeline, and Wisor said Mountain Village has so many projects currently, with the new hotels and only two planning staff, that he couldn’t be sure.
Vince Egan asked about the vehicular impacts, especially commuting from Wright’s Mesa down Norwood Hill. Wisor said his staff hasn’t addressed the larger, regional traffic impacts. Egan also asked about water, since he hays part of his property.
“If water demand in (the) town increases, (my supply) drecreases,” Egan said. “Who’s paying me for that?”
Wisor said he looked forward to a greater water study that the Town of Norwood is waiting on for completion.
Tom Kyle told Wisor and his staff that they won’t improve what the people in Norwood already have. Kyle said assaults, traffic and stress will increase.
“You’re going to inundate this town,” Kyle said. “You want to tell us how great it’s going to be. It won’t enhance what the people of Norwood have.”
Wisor cut the questions short and then asked people to study the three design concepts that were made available on posters. Citizens were asked to give feedback on sticky notes for what they liked regarding density, style, and ideas for open space or community use.
Mountain Village representatives asked if the community wanted single-family homes, ranch style homes, two story homes or something else. They said they’d take the feedback and then make another design concept based on what the people of Norwood said.
Additionally, a link exists for citizens to give feedback virtually: bit.ly/MVNorwoodproject. Anyone who’d like to comment should view the design concepts and do so online.
The annexation of the property and the zoning has already been approved. The next step is the subdivision process, and more community meetings will be held. Mountain Village representatives said it will be a public process with the people of Norwood.
