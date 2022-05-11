Zandon Starks told The Norwood Post on Sunday evening he never really thought he’d be attending the Kentucky Derby. But fly to the Bluegrass State he certainly did this past weekend in a story that has captured national attention. Starks was recently invited to watch the most famous horse race in the world in order to witness his namesake, “Zandon,” on the track May 7.
Starks, who works for Garvey Brothers in Nucla, on the ranch and in the outfitting business, was leading a hunt in the fall of 2021. Back in September, he met Jeff Drown, a business owner from Minnesota who’d gotten into racehorses.
Drown was out for an elk tag he drew during muzzleloader season for Unit 61, and Starks helped guide him a bit during his stay. At some point in the hunt, Drown mentioned he needed to name a racehorse, and it needed to be something that was unique and hadn’t been used in some time.
Starks said it was his boss, Dustin Garvey, who mentioned there had probably never been a horse named Zandon.
Before Drown left the West End, he did indeed ask Starks if he was OK with the idea. “I was fine with it,” Starks said, during his travel back out West from Louisville.
After the Zandon horse had qualified for the Kentucky Derby, Drown ended up contacting Garvey and said he wanted to bring both guys from the West End and their wives out. As a result, Garvey and his wife Heather traveled with Starks, his wife Cydney, and their new baby, Dax, to experience the Kentucky Derby.
Did the ladies wear Derby hats? Absolutely. Starks said he was also dressed in Derby attire, with slacks, a sport coat and tie.
Drown treated the couples to the entire event, with tickets that included food and drinks. Yes, they did enjoy a few mint juleps in true Derby fashion.
The horse’s owner even came to their hotel Saturday morning to say hello before the festivities began.
And the Zandon horse did well. A top pick among racing enthusiasts before the event, the horse came in third place. Starks was there to see his namesake at the 2022 Kentucky Derby cross the finish line.
Meanwhile, back in Norwood and Nucla all sorts of people were tuned in, hosting Derby parties of their own to see the Zandon horse for themselves.
“It was awesome,” Starks told The Norwood Post from St. Louis. “It was a great experience and a fun time.”
He added his baby boy, who is just two months old, was a champion, and did great throughout the whole trip.
Starks said though he couldn’t be sure if Drown would be out again this fall or book another hunt anytime soon, but he did figure he’d be back out to the West End at some point.
Starks is the son of Gary and Sabrina Starks, of Nucla. Starks graduated from Norwood High School in 2017.
