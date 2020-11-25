Dr. Heather Linder is starting a new medical practice in San Miguel County, after working at both Telluride Medical Center and Uncompahgre Medical Center. She’ll begin a direct primary care (DPC) practice on Dec. 1, with an office in Telluride and some home visits to Norwood, Naturita and Nucla.
Linder said direct primary care is a “relatively new model of health care.” It’s based on a membership model through which a patient pays a monthly fee to receive unlimited visits. There are no copays with the DPC model, office visits tend to be longer, and doctors can schedule patients as they wish.
Linder said she wants to spend more time with patients and has been limited by the insurance model in the past. She added the DPC model is more affordable for some people, too.
“Many patients continue to delay care due to concerns about medical costs,” she said. “Many working families make too much for Medicaid yet struggle to afford $2,000 monthly premiums for very high deductible plans. Undocumented patients still struggle to find affordable health care.”
Linder said she’ll have an in-house pharmacy with medicines available at her cost, and discounted lab work. She said the first doctor visit to establish care is an hour long, and patients have an option for 30- or 60-minute follow-up visits. She feels it’s important to spend time listening to patient concerns.
“I want to hear their story, listen and figure out how everything is connected,” she said.
Through the DPC model, she plans to practice more of what is called “functional medicine” that uses nutrition and advanced lab testing to help identify the root of patient problems.
At her office, located above the Telluride Trappings and Toggery store, she will have monthly membership fees as low as $79 for adults and $25 for kids. She said the price is capped at $199 for a family. She will be scheduling home visits twice each month, especially for her elderly patients, in Norwood and the West End of Montrose County.
She said she is happy patients will be able to call her directly when something develops. Patients can send her a message and not wait for what could be weeks for an appointment and potentially end up in a hospital.
The data she has indicates that patients in the DPC model have 40 percent fewer ER visits, and 25 percent fewer hospital stays. Additionally, she said the trend is catching on in the Front Range, too, where businesses and school districts that are self-insured get a better deal through a DPC model. She said such companies and organizations end up saving money.
“The direct primary care model is gaining momentum throughout the country,” she said. “In fact, it is one of the few movements in health care with bipartisan support. The DPC model has been successful in Grand Junction and Montrose, and I am excited to help bring it to San Miguel County. I am excited for the opportunity to focus more on prevention and to have more time to address the root cause of the problem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.