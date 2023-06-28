The Town of Norwood has hired a code enforcement officer. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer told The Norwood Post that the contract was signed Monday. Now, the new officer, Sharon Pape, will work part-time for Norwood at 24 hours per week. Pape reports for work at the beginning of July. Grafmyer said if her position warrants full-time, the town will revisit her contract later.
“At this point, because this is a new department, we will have to build it up from the ground up,” Grafmyer said. “It may work into a full-time position.”
The code enforcement focus will be on weeds, dogs and junk. Grafmyer said it’s about making sure the town ordinances are followed. The town won’t bombard everyone about everything all at once. The town will likely choose weeds or dogs to focus on first and potentially send letters to residences, stating that codes will be enforced going forward. They won’t start issuing a large volume of tickets immediately.
Grafmyer said the town is going to be clear that weeds must not be taller than 12 inches, and dogs must be leashed when not kept in a fenced yard. Additionally, people can’t use their property as a storage for junk.
In other town news, Randy Harris, the Public Works director for Norwood, has two new certifications. He recently received his “B” operator certification, so that he can be the “operator in responsible charge” (ORC) of Norwood’s water treatment plant. Harris also got his Class 2 distribution certificate, which enables him to officially oversee Norwood’s waterline system.
The Town of Norwood had been contracting with an ORC out of Telluride, until Harris could get certified.
“It really makes us stand alone now,” Grafmyer said. “It’s a huge effort on Randy’s part. … I have to sing his praises, because he came in here and was hired, and in less than two years has acquired seven certificates.”
Since the beginning of the year, Harris has been the ORC for Norwood’s sanitation operations.
And, Norwood's mayor is on the go. Candy Meehan will be attending two big trainings over the next few weeks, including the Colorado Municipal League (CML) training this week, and next the Harvard University leadership training in July, held in Boston. Jaime Schultz is mayor pro-tem and will assume Meehan’s role during that time.
Meehan, at Norwood’s monthly meeting on June 14, announced she’d been speaking with various boards and organizations about the proposed 600-acre solar development on Lone Cone Road, a project which Norwood appears to be wholly opposed to. She’s continuing to work with constituents in order to present to the San Miguel County Planning Commission “a list of concerns and considerations.”
Meehan said an organized group of citizens has been in meetings discussing how to plan for the application by OneEnergy.
In late May, the county imposed a six-month moratorium on solar or other energy development for six months. According to Meehan, the county has hired a third party to assist in drafting land-use code amendments.
Meehan said she’s “entirely confident that with the resources this community is putting together that it will be very difficult for (OneEnergy) to get this project through.” She said the Norwood group has already requested that the planning commission meetings for the solar project happen in Norwood, rather than Telluride.
