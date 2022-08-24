Last month’s San Miguel Basin Fair was a success, according to the members on the Fair Board. Besides the 4-H shows and the junior livestock auction, many local people turned out to showcase their talents in foods and handmade goods in the open fair segment. Becky Hannigan, superintendent of the open fair, told The Norwood Post it’s not too late to congratulate the winners of this year.
“I was pleased with all of the entries this year, and that we have wonderful artistic talent in our community,” she said over the weekend.
In the food categories, Hadley Snyder took first place for her quail eggs, along with a People’s Choice award. Bob McKeever won first place and a reserve championship for choke cherries that were home grown. He also took a first place with his peppermint herbs. Jason Baker, with elephant garlic, won first place and a grand championship.
In the flower divisions, Iliana Henderson was first place, and Daniel Henderson also earned a first with “fairy flowers.” Marilyn Allen took several flower awards. With her daisy “Summer Blooms,” she earned a first place; her “hen and chicks” dish garden was also first and grand champion.
For the deserts, Iliana Henderson submitted honeycomb cupcakes that were first place and the People’s Choice award. Hadley Snyder, with “cookies-brownies,” was also first place. Berynn Tomlinson was grand champion with pumpkin muffins.
Gwen Lane submitted lemon bars for first place, and her baking powder biscuits were first place, too. Shirley Miller also cleaned house with milk chocolate (first place), almond poppy-seed muffins (first place) and white yeast bread (first and reserve champion).
In canned goods, Skitter Jones was the People’s Choice winner with rose hips jams. Gwen Lane, with rhubarb-pineapple and raspberry flavor, was third and reserve champion, respectively. Ann Schlegel, with lemon-thyme jelly, was first and grand champion.
In handmade items, Sheila Henderson was first with a rabbit fur knitted hat. Barbara Youngblood, with a sunflower latch-hook, was first place also. Mary Hocker’s “Little Miss” quilt was first and grand champion. Gwen Lane, with a Navajo pattern afghan that accompanied a baby blanket, was first and reserve champion.
In the arts, Meadow Baker, with fossilized coral, was first place. Judah Baker, with the labradorite tree of life, was first place. Dilyn Alexander, with a leather belt, was first place, and Joshua Platt with a welded stool was also first place.
Ron Hocker’s antique leather holster was first place, and Randy Crawford’s carved rifle sling (and ammo cuff) was first and grand champion.
Diana McLaughlin, with “Garden of Eden,” was first place and reserve champion.
Grace Harris, with “Burro,” was first and the People’s Choice award. Loretta Boley was first with “Mills Craig” and first with “Man of the Sea” in pastel.
Brandi Holybee was first place with “Crashing Waves,” and Cynthia Sampson was first place with “Chad’s 2020.” Jessica Bicknase was first place with “Sailor and Solider” and first place with “Nature Life.” The latter piece also won People’s Choice.
Gwen Lane told The Norwood Post she loves supporting open fair.
“It’s fun seeing all of the talent from our little counties,” she said Monday. “I enjoy having entries and supporting the efforts of everyone involved.”
