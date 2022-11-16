Last week, The Norwood Post interviewed San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) Executive Director David Averill about the regional bus system. The Post wanted to know how many people were riding the bus, and when.
Averill said in 2021, the monthly average ridership on the Nucla-Naturita-Redvale-Norwood-Telluride route was 1,318 passengers.
“So far, this year, the average monthly ridership for this route is 1,923,” he said, which is an increase.
The average monthly ridership for folks jumping on in Nucla is 32. From the Naturita it’s 79; Redvale is 38. From Norwood, the average monthly ridership is 1,770.
According to Averill, the folks on board are commuters, those bussing into Telluride for work. Still, some students are also riding, and mostly those are kids living in Norwood but attending the Telluride district. Averill said the monthly average of student ridership is about 200.
(That is not to say 200 kids are redistricting, but 200 times a month a student is hopping on the bus. With approximately 20 school days in one month, that averages out to be around 10 children commuting via SMART.)
The cost of a trip from Nucla/Naturita and Redvale is $3; from Norwood it’s $2.
Are the current times working for commuters? Averill said they seem to be.
“But we are always open to suggestions for change,” he said. “The times haven't really changed significantly, since we inherited these routes from the San Miguel County, the Galloping Goose.”
SMART added the Nucla-Naturita-Redvale extension to the Norwood route almost one year ago, and Averill said SMART officials are pleased that people are using it.
Last spring, SMART also added a late morning return from Telluride back to Norwood, leaving the San Miguel County Courthouse at 9:50 a.m., arriving to Norwood at 11 a.m. There is also a mid-day trip from Norwood to Telluride that departs at 11 a.m. and arrives at the East End at 12:10 p.m.
Averill said the late evening return trip from Telluride to Norwood, 11:35 p.m. to 12:45 a.m., is not as well used, but it was requested by West End communities.
SMART officials also want to hear more from the public.
“We will be undertaking another iteration of a strategic operating plan starting sometime later this year,” Averill said. “We will probably take a look at adjusting some times then, based on rider feedback and changes in travel behavior.”
Anyone who’d like to see the full current schedule should view it online at smarttelluride.colorado.gov/norwood-schedule.
Regarding funding, user fares account for about 3.5 percent of SMART’s revenue. The bulk of SMART funding, roughly 70 percent of the budget, comes from sales and property tax generated in the SMART taxing district, the boundaries of which overlap with the Telluride R-1 School District, including the Town of Rico since 2019. None of the West End communities are members of SMART, so they do not pay those taxes currently.
SMART also gets some real estate transfer monies from San Miguel County, generated in certain subdivisions in the immediate Telluride area. Additionally, SMART receives some operations assistance from CDOT through a federal rural transit grant program.
Averill said SMART goes for grants for capital needs, high-dollar items like busses and facilities.
"We have had pretty good success with those requests since our inception,” he said.
So far, SMART has received more than $7 million in grants since 2018.
