The San Miguel Basin Rodeo is arguably the oldest Norwood community tradition, and this year will mark the 112th year anniversary of the event. For the last couple of decades, the Norwood Roping Cub, a non-profit organization, has organized and funded the event. However, club membership has dwindled over the years to just a handful of families, and organizing the event has become more difficult.
In order to ensure the future of the rodeo, the Norwood Roping Club seeks to form a rodeo committee to help produce the event.
“There is a lot of planning that goes into putting on a rodeo, and we just don’t have the human resources we used to have,” Regan Snyder, Norwood Roping Club member, said.
The financial backing necessary to produce the rodeo is likely surprising for the public. For instance, the stock contract alone is nearly $10,000 for an amateur rodeo, and the added money is another $10,000 to entice cowboys and cowgirls to enter.
“Back when we used to have more members and we roped regularly at the fairgrounds, we were able to produce a couple team ropings throughout the year, which helped us fund the scholarship and rodeo,” Snyder said. “But, now we don’t have enough people who want to rope to warrant the added expense of owning cattle needed to produce ropings. Nonetheless, we know there is a big community of people who appreciate and care about the San Miguel Basin Rodeo.”
This year, the club has tentatively reserved July 26-27 for the annual rodeo event at the San Miguel Basin Fairgrounds. Snyder said the new committee in the formation process will decide the details of the upcoming rodeo. She said the club is looking forward to more rodeo input and fresh, new ideas.
“We have blocked out a weekend to organize some sort of rodeo event, which could be a sanctioned rodeo or ranch rodeo. We are not sure, yet,” she said.
Aside from the amateur rodeo that annually takes place, the roping club also organizes what many say is one of the best junior rodeos on the western slope.
“We get so many compliments every year from families who bring their kids to compete in our junior rodeo,” Snyder said.
Typically, two all-around champion saddles are given to the top boy and girl, and buckles are given to the winners of each age division for event.
Another added bonus the Norwood Roping Club provides to the community youth is the opportunity to compete for a $500 scholarship. The Norwood Roping club plans to continue to provide the scholarship, as long as the rodeo shows a profit.
“We would really like to continue offering the junior rodeo,” said Snyder, “Especially, because there may be fewer gymkhana opportunities for the local kids this summer.”
Despite the club’s dwindling membership, rodeo sponsors have remained steady and fairly strong.
“Our sponsors have played such an important role in the success of our rodeo and we owe them a world of credit,” Lo Snyder, past Norwood Roping Club president, said.
The new rodeo committee will meet at 7 p.m. on June 5 at the Norwood Town Hall. The committee is open to anyone who would like to help. Those who would like more information may contact Regan Snyder at 970-210-3447.
