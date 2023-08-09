The Lone Cone Legacy Trust (LCLT), a local endowment benefiting the Wright’s Mesa area, is now accepting applications for its 2023 Community Grants cycle. Local nonprofits, taxing districts and community organizations with a fiscal sponsor are welcome to apply. Those interested should visit loneconelegacy.org to find the grant criteria and access the application. The trust will be awarding at least $15,000 — the most in the history of the community grant program — and individual candidates may apply for upto $2,500. The application deadline is Sept. 1.
The grant application asks applicants about their organizations’ projects, including the community’s need and also collaboration that is involved with projects. Additionally, the application asks about measuring the success of a project and also project sustainability. Applicants are also asked about their budget detail with questions about personnel and operations.
The application exists in the form of a Word document that may be downloaded, edited and then submitted back to the Lone Cone Legacy Trust for consideration.
The Lone Cone Legacy Trust will announce the recipients of the 2023 Community Grants at the annual Harvest Celebration Dinner, which will be held on Oct. 14 at The Livery in Norwood.
“This event is a celebration of the Wright’s Mesa community,” trust board members said in a news release at the end of last week.
This year, like the event in many years past, will feature a buffet-style dinner prepared by local food businesses and caterers, a silent auction, live music and dancing. There will also be a cash bar.
Tickets for the Harvest Celebration Dinner are now available for purchase online at loneconelegacy.org.
“We look forward to enjoying our area’s rich culture and recognizing organizations that make a difference in the community each and every day,” board members added in the news release.
Established in 2013, the Lone Cone Legacy Trust strives to preserve and support the Wright’s Mesa community. It is a permanent, locally-controlled endowment fund, bolstering community and economic development. Since its inception, the trust has raised more than $180,000 and disbursed $47,000 in grants to the community.
Currently, the trust is led by board members Andrew Kauffmann, Sheila Grother, Emily Haight, George Lewis, Sue Reynolds, Lisa Foxwell, Gretchen Wells, Vivian Russell and Jennifer Wheeler. April Montgomery, of the Telluride Foundation, also serves as an ex-officio member of the board.
The work of the trust has been made possible through the efforts of the board members, as well the contributions of partner organizations, including the Telluride Foundation.
The Lone Cone Legacy Trust is reliant on the generosity of its donors. All in the community are welcome to visit loneconelegacy.org/ways-to-donate to learn about how to contribute. For further information about the Lone Cone Legacy Trust’s history and work, the public may contact loneconelegacytrust@gmail.com. All are invited to look for the trust on Facebook, or visit www.loneconelegacy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.