Last week in the Town of Norwood’s core district — and also on social media — some people were discussing the issue of drinking and driving. Some have gone as far to say that Norwood has a problem, with people becoming intoxicated at the town’s only tavern, the Lone Cone Bar and Restaurant, and then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. Others say that is simply not the case.
Town trustee Shawn Fallon received a plethora of email messages last week from his constituents asking him to deal with both sides of the issue. One business owner has complained that drinking and driving is a real problem, but others are telling Fallon there is no real issue.
So is drinking and driving a problem locally? Fallon said he does not think so.
“I don’t think drunk driving is an issue in Norwood,” he told The Norwood Post last week. “I don’t see it. If they live right next to the bar, (people) are going to see a few things that we don’t see. … I eat there once or twice a week, and I don’t see them being over-served. I see people have one or two drinks and leaving.”
Fallon said the town’s new marshal is doing her job — and a great job at that. He said recently hired marshal Kattie Neesham gave out more than 20 speeding tickets last month, according to the marshal’s report, and he said she’s regularly checking for drinking and driving during her traffic stops. He said at least one stop recently did involve a DUI.
“She’s been pulling over a lot of people,” he said. “She pulls them over. She had quite a few last month, and she’s had a big presence on Main Street.”
Fallon added that Neesham has done walk-throughs of the only bar in town. He said she is doing work to check and see that the establishment is complying with the law and that bartenders are not serving more alcohol than they should.
“There is only so much she can do legally,” Fallon said.
He also said that the town marshal cannot intimidate the public or participate in entrapment.
Fallon said a few people complaining about intoxicated drivers want to see something more severe happen outside of the Lone Cone, but that law enforcement simply can’t do that.
“And, we don’t want to push a business out of town,” Fallon said.
Already, the Lone Cone was closed last Thursday with a sign outside that read the doors were barred due to “mental health.” The place was supposed to reopen by Monday.
What does the town marshal have to say on the matter? Neesham told The Norwood Post she cannot deny that people may be drinking and driving.
“Drinking and driving is a problem everywhere in the country,” she said last week. “I am doing and will continue to do my due diligence to stop those suspected of drinking and driving to keep our community safe.”
Neesham said it doesn’t matter how far folks have to drive to get home. She said it’s dangerous and unlawful for anyone to drink and drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.