Many have noticed the new public art installations at Norwood Public Schools. Mrs. Shannon Dean’s high school art class taught themselves mural painting this year under her guidance. The group, made up of mostly seniors, consisted of Leslie Camacho, Paige Franklin, Gabby Flores (a junior) and Kaitlyn Spor. The girls did the majority of the work, but were joined by Aiden Ingram for a few weeks, too.
Beginning with an exterior wall that faced the elementary school playground, the group had a vision to express themselves and also beautify campus.
Formerly beige with large blue letters, the outside wall read, “Are you being safe?” The art students honed their skills with that particular space. The class decided that the wall needed to be repainted in a way that was fun, spirited and complemented the school’s new playground equipment.
Dean agreed the playground wall needed an update.
“(The question written on the wall) was a relic of a time before the school’s transition to the Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports (PBIS) framework that supports a positive school climate with an emphasis on restorative behavior practices,” Dean told The Norwood Post.
To begin their work, students collected paint swatches from Ace Hardware on Grand Avenue and matched the colors to the new playground equipment. Using painter’s tape and exterior paint, they created what Dean describes as “vibrant geometric shapes” with the Maverick emblem.
They completed the first mural in a little over a month — and it led to other similar projects. The students were eager to continue their beautification efforts.
After praise from staff and students, they began looking for more opportunities to improve the campus with paint. They painted the new metal sign that hangs above the football field. Then, they worked on a mountain sunset scene in the tech building.
For each commission, the students discussed the location of their public art and ways to integrate the surroundings with their teacher, so that the work would be site-specific. They discussed what they wanted viewers to feel when they looked at their artwork. Dean said in the tech building, they wanted their depiction of the Lone Cone to appear as if the viewer is looking through the wall at the real thing.
“The experience has been rewarding for the artists, as well as a delight for the staff, students and community members who get to enjoy their artwork,” Dean said. “And (the students) are proud of their work.”
Each of the large murals took about three months to complete, since students were working one hour per day when school was in session.
“The murals took us quite a long time, but all of us had a fun time creating them and made lots of memories together while doing it,” Franklin said. “We are glad that we found a way to brighten our school in a way.”
