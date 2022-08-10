It was 2020 when Colorado voters — mostly on the Front Range — voted to reintroduce wolves to Colorado. The ballot initiative that passed calls for the wolf to make its appearance before the end of 2023. With roughly a year left on the horizon, Zandon Bray is still trying to get answers on what the plan looks like.
Bray, of Redvale, is part of a large ranching operation and big-game outfitting company. For those like him who work in the livestock industry, knowing details on the upcoming presence of wolves is crucial. In search of more answers and to make his voice heard, he attended a stakeholder advisory group (SAG) meeting in Durango two weeks ago.
The SAG meets every few months throughout Colorado, and people are permitted to speak during the public comment portion of the agenda.
Bray told The Norwood Post those on the SAG are volunteers. He admitted they catch heat from all sides of the issue. He said he appreciates their work and effort, and he told them as much in the public comment.
Part of the SAG’s purpose is to come up with recommendations to give Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the office who will be responsible for turning loose the wolves. For Bray, he’s educating the SAG on livestock predation.
“As livestock producers we need to be able to have all tools available for sound management of the reintroduction,” he said. “We don’t want to have our hands tied or CPW to have their hands tied.”
At this point, no clear-cut guidelines exist for ranchers like Bray. Nobody knows where wolves will be released, or how many, or the associated costs. He said these things need to be transparent. Bray also needs to know how he’s permitted to manage wolves on his ranch, regarding nonlethal and lethal methods.
Recently, Bray attended a meeting in Gunnison with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. There, the idea of a 10(j) rule was discussed. According to Bray, if Fish and Wildlife were to establish the 10(j) rule, the pressure on CPW could be eased because there is more flexility under the ruling.
Online, Fish and Wildlife’s website states that the 10(j) rule treats endangered species as “experimental,” and “nonessential,” and in this way, not all of the typical rules would apply in reintroduction and management. Bray said the 10(j) would allow for further study too.
While those that ranch are undoubtedly stressed at what next year looks like, Bray said he agreed officials from CPW are also likely stressed. They’ve had plans for the wolf in place for years, but those plans outlined how they’d manage wolves if they happened to show up. Now, CPW has to rewrite the book and plan for their office purposely bringing them into the state.
And, there is a time crunch. The law states that wolves will be here by the end of 2023, but Fish and Wildlife may not have a 10(j) ruling until next summer. Bray said ranchers’ biggest fear is dealing with wolves unpreparedly as they are released.
“We want to get ahead of this and know what we’re up against,” he said. “We didn’t want the wolves, but they’re coming. We want to be able to manage and have the tools to do that.”
Now, representatives from the Cattlemen’s Association, the Woolgrowers Association and the Farm Bureau are attending the various SAG meetings. Bray, too, is also a representative of the Farm Bureau for the region.
