Catherine Kolbet, science teacher at Norwood Public Schools, is pleased that two of her FFA students have received state recognition and grant awards.
Colton Bray, a freshman, received a $1,500 grant to increase the momentum of his welding business.
“Currently, I just bought a welder, a very nice welder,” Bray told The Norwood Post. “I put that toward my welding company. I had a little welder not capable of welding big projects.”
Previously, Bray was working on horseshoe art, which was quite lucrative and enabled him to begin saving for the new piece of equipment. The FFA grant helped him complete the purchase, and it arrived March 11.
Bray said he’s been welding since the fifth grade. His father taught him the basics of the craft, but he’s spent much time refining his skills on his own. He said he’s put in much practice to learn all he can.
Part of a ranching family, Bray said he always figured he’d continue the tradition with his own cows, focusing on ranch work. He said when he learned to weld, though, and started making money, he started researching jobs and salaries. He was inspired to make welding his career plan.
“And you know what, I enjoy this,” he said. “It went from there.”
Bray said the new welder helps him do bigger projects with fence and mobile welding for other people.
In the future, his plans are to get a job on a pipeline, join the union and then later get a SCUBA certification for underwater welding.
At the same time, Peyton Porter, also a freshman, received a $1,500 FFA grant for a new heifer. She said the grant was similar to what former student Jacob Gordon received and Brett Trosper.
“Except I have to keep a scrapbook of the heifer and show her at state fair and send letters monthly,” she said. “And send another letter and picture with the heifer and her calf.”
Porter got her grant in mid-February, and then picked out a heifer from Keith and Sue Williams of Norwood. The heifer is an angus and out of a bull called Bull Crush.
Porter said she’s excited to show the animal this year at the county level in the breeding class and again at the state fair.
In the near future, she will enlist the help of Aaron Elwood for artificial insemination. She’ll be using cooled, shipped semen from a Cavanese bull. Porter said she made her breeding selection carefully and hopes the heifer will calve easily.
Porter said this is her first cow, but she would like to grow her own herd.
Already she’s bred pigs for some time. She agreed she’s very interested in reproduction.
“It’s really fun to see how they change over time,” she said. “Watching pigs change from babies and mature, and what they can produce, and the babies they can raise. And to play around with genetics and the semen I use, and what works best with different animals.”
Over the weekend, Porter named her heifer Blakely. She’s working with her now to get her “really broke,” though she will turn her out on pasture, too. She said she will be ready for the state fair this fall.
Both Bray and Porter thanked Ms. Kolbet for support with the grant application process, which they completed in their FFA class.
