On Monday, July 24, there was an issue with the transformer at the solar array in Paradox that is operated by San Miguel Power Association (SMPA). However, representatives from the power cooperative told The Norwood Post on July 31 that the transformer never broke down. It only had an issue that SMPA wanted to look more closely at.
“The transformer didn’t fail,” said Wiley Freeman, manager of member and energy services for SMPA. “We noticed an issue with it, and the choice was made to de-energize it and make repairs. It didn’t fail; it was a preemptive repair."
Alex Shelley, communication specialist for SMPA, said on Monday the Paradox array was still off-line and maintenance was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2.
“They’ll make repairs and give that equipment a test,” Shelley said. “If it passes, it will be put into service, and we will fire up the array again. If it fails, we are going to have to reassess.”
The solar array in Paradoxgenerates 1.1 megawatts. There are a number of subscribers to it. It’s a community solar array, so those subscribers see credits every month on their bill. There are similarities to the subscriber system in Paradox to net-metering, but it’s not the same thing.
Shelley said it’s a sort of alternative to net-metering, since net-metering happens at someone’s home. He said the solar array subscription is good for people who don’t have sun exposure at their house for net-metering, or those who want to get in on solar energy without purchasing their own system.
Freeman said the solar maintenance issue is part of what happens with any type of machinery or equipment. He said solar array equipment goes through a number of maintenance issues. And, this array happens to be 11 years old. It was put into operation on Dec. 13, 2012.
Sometimes weather conditions affect the output of the Paradox array. Production varies “season to season and condition to condition” anyway, Freeman said.
He also said there’s no cause for alarm.
“Until we have something significant that will keep the array from producing, this is standard maintenance and operation,” Freeman said. “If we find out later it will be out a month or more, we will have communication with subscribers and let them know.”
Freeman said before Wednesday’s scheduled work, SMPA representatives don’t have enough information. A third party, who specializes in the work, will verify and let SMPA know more then.
Both Freeman and Shelley agreed there is no threat to members’ electricity or to the greater power grid.
Freeman said he agreed no machinery or equipment is perfect, and that “underscores why (SMPA has) an operation and maintenance fund,” he said.
No SMPA members will pay for the Aug. 2 maintenance call in Paradox. The work is funded through a 5 percent off-the-top withholding of the energy the solar array produces. Freeman said the array is paying for itself.
“It doesn’t come from general rates,” he said. “It’s funded through the program the subscribers signed up for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.