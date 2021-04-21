At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting last week, town staff and trustees discussed a lengthy agenda in what was approximately a three-and-a-half hour meeting.
Three community members were appointed to positions on the Planning & Zoning board. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer said four positions were open. That included an at-large position, two alternate positions and one ex-officio position, the latter of which is still available.
Nancy Hrupcin was appointed to the at-large board member position, while Morgan Rummel and Pamela Simms were appointed to the alternate seats. Grafmyer said it’s great people are interested in serving.
Trustee Candy Meehan went before the board to request $1,500 for a water day event she is organizing in May. The water day is an educational program to teach water history and availability on Wright’s Mesa. She said her request was a start-up cost, and $600 of her request was for tents, which she said the town could later rent out or keep for other events.
Trustee Shawn Fallon cautioned against spending too much money at this time and worried the town was running an “open checkbook” during the April 14 meeting. He asked if local water organizations could also chip in to pay for the expenses.
Carrie Andrew offered Meehan to use tents that belong to the Norwood Chamber of Commerce and Lone Cone Library. Trustees approved $900 to go to the water day Meehan will produce next month.
In the Public Works report, Tim Lippert said the raw water could come on as early as May 1, but possibly by mid-May. He also discussed the drainage problem on Market and Summit streets. He said the ditch there is shared with irrigators and will be expensive to repair. The issue needs a water engineer to fix. Trustees discussed the idea of bringing the project before the state’s Department of Local Affairs for financial support.
Grafmyer said it was time to reconsider Henry Hemphill’s agreement as the town’s interim planner. Hemphill’s six-month contract is up, and Grafmyer said she recommended renewing it for another six months. That motion was approved.
A town-wide spring clean-up day is planned with San Miguel County for May 21-22 with several dumpsters available. Community members can also dump electronics on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds.
Ride the Rockies, the bike race that was canceled last year due to COVID-19, is back on schedule for this summer, and Norwood is included in the tour. Grafmyer said the event requires weekly meetings for communication. She said the town will incur some expenses with the event, such as dumpsters. Fallon, also a member of the nonprofit Norwood Park and Recreation District, said he’d like to see someone from the district be a part of the group meeting.
Grafmyer added that Paula Brown of Nucla is working on getting Norwood and the West End into Colorado Stargazing magazine. Grafmyer said it will take some buy-in to get mentioned. She said various groups are contributing money to make it happen, with the West End Economic Development Corporation contributing $500, and other town boards and chambers of commerce also chipping in. Grafmyer would like to see Norwood add $250.
“Since Norwood is a designated Dark Sky community,” she said, “we would want to be on the map so people can plan a trip through Colorado.”
