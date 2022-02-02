Neenan Archistruction, of Fort Collins, held a Collaborative Design Process workshop with members of the Norwood community and the Norwood Public School District on Jan. 21 in a lengthy session that took place from 1-8 p.m. The day before, Neenan worked privately with the school’s board of education to lay the groundwork for the public meeting.
Representatives from the company on the Front Range said they were pleased with the experience.
“This is a very preliminary step in the overall process of building a master facilities plan,” said Kate Sawyer, Neenan’s vice president of public sector business development. “The goal of these (meetings) is to gather as much input and data from all the different stakeholders in the room to inform us, the school design professionals, about what is most important to them.”
Sawyer said the pairing of technical expertise with knowledgeable and vested members of the community provides a better master plan in the long run and creates efficiencies when it’s time to make a decision about the district’s facilities.
She reported there were approximately 25 people in attendance, from district staff to board members and community members.
“Cooper Morlang, a fourth-grader, represented the student population and offered great input,” Sawyer said. “We hope to have more from the students as this process evolves.”
The open-house nature of the session helped accommodate people’s schedules, and based on other similar work sessions that Neenan has facilitated, the turnout and interaction was reported to be very good.
“Community feedback was positive, with lots of engagement and plenty of ideas,” Sawyer said. “Some themes that came up were first and foremost, student and staff safety; how important the school facilities are to the community; and how (the school) really is the hub of town; being able to create a welcoming, yet safe, environment; and how truly constrained the existing site is for future expansion and/or addition.”
She added Norwood is at the very beginning of this planning process. The hope is that the Jan. 21 meeting will set the tone for how important community involvement is, and how invested school officials are in making Norwood’s schools the very best they can be.
Superintendent Todd Bittner told The Norwood Post Monday the meeting went very well.
“We thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration between all facets of our community,” he said. “We believe the school should be the center of a community, which was the start of that process. Our community is ready for a better educational facility and is willing to help us in that process. Yet again, the people of Norwood have shown their passion for our community.”
Bittner said stakeholders will be reviewing the submitted master plan from the Neenan group and then deciding next steps. The school community is planning to go to the ballot this fall to ask voters for their support of a new build. They’ve said there are grants available to help with costs.
