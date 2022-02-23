One challenge of living in remote and rural areas is finding board members to serve local organizations. Board member service requires volunteerism, and many folks are stretched thin with their own families and work responsibilities. Also in small towns, some people end up serving on multiple boards, and conflicts of interest can arise. The struggle to fill seats on Norwood boards is real, and still volunteers are needed at this time. Several boards need help this spring, and some immediately.
The Norwood Chamber of Commerce board has one seat to fill now, since Matt Mogg moved away. Anyone interested should contact the chamber’s president, John Metzger, for more information.
Also, the Norwood Park and Recreation District has three available board member seats, though incumbent Liza Tanguay submitted a self-nomination for her current seat. The deadline for nominations, or self-nominations, is Feb. 25, and the affidavit for write-in candidates is due Feb. 28. The district election is May 3. Those wishing to serve Park and Recreation should speak with Kelvin Verity.
At the same time, Norwood Fire Protection District is also aiming to fill four seats: two directors will be elected to serve three-year terms, and two directors for one-year terms. For those wishing to serve the fire protection district board, the forms are available through Sonny Lopez. The deadline is Feb. 25, and the affidavit for write-in candidates is due Feb. 28. The election for all district boards is May 3.
Additionally, the Lone Cone Library board has one seat available. Those interested must live in the San Miguel County portion of the Norwood Public School District. Library director Carrie Andrew said applicants should speak to her.
“Reach out to me and I can inform (you) of the process or (you) can fill an application out on the county site or send a letter of intent to the board of county commissioners,” she said.
Sheila Grother, of the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, said the trust always needs board members to serve. Anyone with time to volunteer for the trust, the local endowment, should contact Emily Haight or April Montgomery to find out more.
The Norwood Youth Organization (NYO) is currently reorganizing itself. New board members are needed now for all positions. Jessica Johnson told The Norwood Post that anyone wanting to volunteer for NYO should reach out to her. They can also email letters of intent to norwoodyouthorganization@gmail.com. The organization oversees the youth baseball programs and other activities, like Mini May sports, that happen annually in the Norwood community.
The Uncompahgre Medical Center also needs two board members. Anyone interested should contact Sarah Franklin, the chief administrative officer, for more information.
Prime Time Early Learning Center does not need any board member seats at this time. They are fully seated with volunteer members. The Norwood Public School’s board of education is also full.
The Norwood Town Board of Trustees will have a municipal election in April. Those positions are also unpaid and volunteer. Now, Morgan Rummel, Niven Drybrough and John Dotson will vie for two available trustee seats. Trustee Candy Meehan is so far the only candidate running for mayor.
