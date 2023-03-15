Lone Cone Library is amping up its teen and tween programming by adding a Thursday after-school hangout to weekend programming that’s already in place.
“It can be hard to go to friends’ houses to hang out and study after school,” said Tabitha Rosa, the library’s programming assistant, “but when you get together and study with friends, you will get better grades, so we are offering this time on Thursdays after school for teens to come together to hang out and to study.”
Thanks in part to a Just For Kids Foundation grant, Rosa said this is a common place for everyone; there will be snacks and drinks, staff who are dedicated to help out when needed, computers, the common area for group study and private rooms for those who need quiet. Students are welcome to bring video games, and board games are available.
Currently, there are teen events scheduled every weekend — again thanks to JFK. Programming switches between Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) with library circulation assistant Evan Allen, and the always-different events on alternate Saturdays. So far, said Rosa, there has been cosmic bowling, video game night with VR kits from the state library program, and, last weekend, a chess and checkers night.
“There is always food and drink,” said Rosa, “and around 13 teens and tweens. Homeschool and public school kids attend.”
Allen said he has about the same attendance, with teens bringing friends and younger siblings, too. He welcomes people under 12 if they have an adult with them. The D&D Saturday events have been running for nearly two years now.
“We’ve been progressing the same storyline since the beginning. It’s gone so many directions I could have never anticipated,” said Allen.
He added, “One kid told me recently, ‘It’s like a movie, only more interesting.’”
Allen said everyone interacts with the story and affects it.
“Call it forward storytelling,” he said. “Instead of coming up with an entire backstory for a character, we ask questions as we go along, and the backstory develops along with the rest of the game.”
Allen has also set up the story, so that players can come and go. He’s had players bring friends from out of town who drop in occasionally, and has a few teens who have been playing regularly since the beginning.
The next D&D night is this Saturday, March 18, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., and is open to all levels of experience. For folks who want to learn on their own, Allen said, “We have the best D&D library collection this side of the Continental Divide.”
A recent donation worth around $400 means that there is “everything someone would need to get started at home, and stuff for experienced players, too,” said Allen.
There are expansion books, base rule books, a starter kit and a modification kit.
As for the alternate Saturdays, the programs run from 6-8 p.m. The March 25 session will be an evening of mini-golf, to be played all throughout the library, said Rosa. Staff are planning April activities and are thinking of a glow party, crab soccer, and a night to play with art supplies like Play-Doh and finger paints.
Rosa said she’d also love to start a study group that’s specific to testing and exam times and is looking at the school calendar to determine the best times for that group to meet.
Information on upcoming events for all ages can be found on the Lone Cone Library’s Facebook page and on the website calendar at loneconelibrary.org/calendar.
