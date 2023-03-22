The Town of Norwood discussed the results of the recent wage study it completed at the end of 2022. Before the regular monthly meeting on March 8, trustees and some town staff sat down in a work session to go over the findings, which were complete and released in February.
The plan was to see if Norwood’s town staff are being paid fairly, especially since the board has agreed that employee retention is important.
The company that did the work, Employer’s Council, gave a summary of the wage study in the form of a document, which compared Norwood to other rural communities, similar in size and in budget. Employer’s Council regularly does compensation consulting services.
For Norwood, the company used organization charts, job descriptions, salaries and census data, spoke with town staff, and used various state surveys to compare information. The company looked for at least a 70 percent correlation between duties and qualifications for the town’s positions and salary descriptions.
“The completed wage study was an excellent reference to see where we are comparatively with communities our size,” said Mayor Candy Meehan in an interview.
Basically, the findings indicated that Norwood is paying its staff mostly adequately — with a few exceptions.
“There are certain spots where there is room for improvement, and there are points where we are right on target,” Meehan said. “It’s going to provide us with the necessary information to formulate a plan of action for our current and future employees.”
According to the wage study, there are two positions on town staff that are of some concern, both of which are held by females.
The first is the billing clerk. The pay for that position was considered too low, compared to people in that position in other similar small-town communities.
And, the wage study results indicate the town administrator was also not compensated properly, considering that the job involves managing three entities and its employees: town, water and sanitation.
Public Works employees on Norwood’s town staff are paid adequately, and that’s something the town has made a priority, since they don’t want to lose those employees to the construction industry. Those staff members are also required to hold various technician licenses for water.
In some ways the study was affirming for Norwood, town administrator Patti Grafmyer said, who has also been working for the town for more than 30 years. She said it was good to hear that the town was mostly where it should be. She also said she wasn’t completely surprised by the results.
She said she wants the town to keep offering what’s needed to retain the good employees it has. She said Norwood has a great team, and it’s important to keep the employees that are currently on staff.
“I can’t say enough about our motivated team, and we are building,” she said. “We are adding new faces, and they are just as motivated to make our community successful.”
She said retention incentives could be keeping up with cost-of-living raises, but also offering more benefits, too. She said improving retirement plans could be one way to enhance what the Town of Norwood offers.
