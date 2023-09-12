Last year, the Ute Trail Study Club, based in Redvale, Colorado, revived the long-time local practice of creating a community wall calendar that includes birthdays, anniversaries, military service recognition and any recurring public, nonprofit, school or other meetings, and is now accepting additions to the calendar for next year’s printing of the 65th edition.
“It is a community calendar,” said the study club’s president, Rebecca Rogers. “Everyone’s birthdays should be on there.”
The club doesn’t charge for listings, but there is space for paid advertising.
“It’s a convenient reference for local businesses,” said Rogers. “People have everything on their phones now, but this is also quick and easy.”
The Norwood Post pulls birthdays for the Chalk Board from the calendar each week.
The calendar has been on a hiatus for nearly ten years.
In an interview for a 2014 Norwood Post article, Phyllis Shaffer, who, for 17 years, had been the Norwood School band parent in charge of the calendar as a decades-old fundraiser for the school band, said it was time for another group to take it over. Though she had continued to produce it annually, there hadn’t been a music program at the school for some time.
“It’s a great fundraiser,” Shaffer told the Post. “It’s something that people love, and I get calls, and people don’t want it to die out.”
Rogers is one of those people. She said the 2024 calendar will be available at the end of December and will cost $10 per copy. Rogers delivered the calendars in person last year and will again this year.
“It really is fun delivering. It takes a while, but it’s fun,” and sometimes includes a cup of coffee and conversation.
Last year, Rogers said, they sold 180 calendars to make $1800 towards hosting community members’ bereavement dinners, the focus of the club’s volunteer work.
“We started with the birthday and address list from 2014, but we would like to include more people,” she said.
The Ute Trail Study Club was organized in 1936 under the Colorado Federation of Women’s Clubs by Mrs. Edgar Bray of Redvale. At that time, the club’s goal was to get a library in Redvale, which they eventually did. They also raised funds for and helped to build the Redvale Community Center. The club continues to maintain and schedule the use of the center.
Lynda Kerr, current vice-president of the study club, was three years old when the center was built in 1949. Kerr is in the process of getting the community center added to the state historic register. She remembers the community calendar when she was in the Norwood School band. She also remembers one of the abundant eras for the club and the center.
“We used to have square dances on the first Saturday every month,” she said.
Those went on for 20 or 30 years.
The club was a large organization to which both her mother and grandmother belonged.
“Now it’s dwindling,” she said.
Currently, the club is at 13 members, but Rogers is working to change that.
Those who would like to advertise or add a meeting or major life event to the calendar may contact the Ute Trail Study Club by email at utetrailclub@gmail.com, by phone at (970)327-0222, or by mail at P.O. Box 63, Redvale, CO 81431.
The Ute Trail Study Club meets at the Redvale Community Center on the second Wednesday of every month except July and August. Each meeting features a luncheon, keynote speaker and discussion. Those interested in attending or joining may contact Rogers at the email address or phone number above.
