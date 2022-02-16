At the regional wrestling tournament held in Buena Vista over the weekend, three of Norwood’s six varsity wrestlers — all seniors — are headed to the state tournament this weekend at Ball Arena in Denver.
Jarret Sinks, wrestling at 138 pounds, took a first-place finish at regionals — his third time taking first at the same tournament. On the podium with the blue ribbon, he said he was humbled.
"I was honestly thinking about how grateful I was,” he said. "For coach Kyle and coach Justin, and my teammates, every single one of them and their support, and the parents and fans.”
Sinks is not focusing on rankings at this point. He’s just “pumped” for the state tournament and ready to wrestle.
“I cannot wait, I am focused, so ready for this, it’s time to put the shoes on and walk that road,” he said.
His plan is to have a good week of practice and remain healthy.
For him, the journey is bittersweet. The other two teammates who qualified for the state tournament with him are buddies he’s been competing with since they were in peewee wrestling.
“Me, Brayden and Gage, it’s the last time we will have this in all of our lives,” he said. “They’ve been my partners since I was 4 or 5 years old. It’s the last week we will have wrestling shoes on. It’s a little sad. … But we are ready to show Norwood what we’re about.”
Magallon is wrestling at 160 pounds. He wrestled three matches to get his first-place finish at regionals. He said the first two matches weren’t bad, but the last one was pretty tough. This is Magallon’s first time qualifying for the state tournament — and no doubt it means a lot for his senior year.
“It felt really good,” he said. “All the hard work, the conditioning, just paid off and it felt really good.”
For state, he said he just wants to go out there and wrestle his best this week. For him, even placing in Denver will be “awesome,” though winning is definitely his end goal.
Magallon is appreciative of his coaches and the whole team of guys, who he said will be traveling with the qualifiers to Ball Arena in support.
“I’m grateful for the great coaching staff, with Justin and Kyle, and I’m going to miss them and all the boys,” he said. “I wish we could all be wrestling at state.”
Owen, wrestling at 152 pounds, took third place at regionals. Since the Top 4 from all regional tournaments are headed to Denver this weekend, he’s in. And, it’s his second time to qualify for the finale at Ball Arena.
Last weekend was a relief for him.
“On the podium, it felt amazing, but I didn’t know how to react,” he said.
He said he’s grateful for this experience during his senior year. His plan is to wrestle tough, and to see how far it can take him.
“I’m grateful for my team and my coaches, for pushing me through it all four years,” he said. “I am just grateful to be able to go to state one last time.”
Head wrestling coach Kyle Dinsmore can’t say enough about his guys.
“They are a close-knit group that always pull for each other to succeed at everything they do,” he said Monday. “We have three wrestlers participating in state, but it was a team effort getting them there. Win or lose, they have grown so much over the last four years and learned many valuable life lessons. My hope for them at state is that they complete like the champions that I know they are, and they hold their heads high knowing they did everything they could to win, no matter the outcome.”
