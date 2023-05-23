Norwood High School sophomore Cadence Shaw qualified for and podiumed at this past weekend’s Colorado State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium in Lakewood, Colo., an accomplishment that she said was due to support from several people and her own will to win.
Shaw competed on Thursday, May 18, and placed ninth in the 3200-meter, or, roughly, two-mile, individual event.
“The weekend went great for all of us,” said Shaw. “I got to go with two of my amazing teammates that also qualified. I think we all did really well.”
Shaw’s time was 13:45.04, a new personal best, she said. She spent the other two days cheering on her teammates, Keiran Bray and Lisa Sutherland.
Bray earned eighth place in the 800-meter on Friday, and Sutherland defended and kept her state champion place in the hurdles and earned third place in the long jump.
Shaw said that her road to qualifying for state didn’t really start until half-way through the season.
“I was a 400- and 200-meter sprinter, and I realized that my times were not quite good enough for state, so I looked at other races that I might qualify for.”
The team runs a two-mile warmup every day at practice, so, Shaw said, “I knew I could do the 3200.” She added that, at the time she switched events, there were only nine people in the state who were training for that race. By the time she’d been at the 3200 for a couple of weeks, the number of competitors had gone up to 30. Only the top 12 go to state, however, and Shaw felt like she could still make it.
“Two miles is a long distance, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates cheering me on in the race and running with me during the two-mile warmups,” she said.
“I’m super proud of Cadence,” said head coach for the track team Sara Bray. “This was a challenge for her. She’s considering competing in the mile event next year, but we have time at the beginning of the season to see what’s working for her.”
Shaw said she always knew she wanted to compete in track. Both her brother, Ethan, and her sister, Quinn, were on the track team when they were in high school and both qualified for state in their respective events.
“Those two really made me determined to do track and get into state,” she said.
“It’s been amazing to watch her,” said Bray. “She has great determination for such a young athlete, and she qualified for state the first time she ran the 3200, maybe only five weeks ago.”
According to Bray, Shaw was in 10th place when she was about 100 yards from the finish line. Only the top nine runners get to stand on the podium, so Bray said she was yelling to Shaw, “‘If you pass the girl ahead of you, you will podium.”
And she really kicked it in and passed her.
Shaw crossed the finish line 00:01.82 seconds ahead of the 10th-place runner.
Shaw has stayed with track because of its benefits.
“Track affects my life in so many ways,” she said. “It’s a hard sport, and you have to try hard and be determined if you want to succeed. Track doesn’t only keep you in shape, it also pushes you through and gets you past your mental and physical comfort level. I have broken free of that mental barrier and successfully overcome the challenges that track has.”
Bray said she’s excited to have two more years with Shaw.
“I can’t wait to see what she does,” she said.
