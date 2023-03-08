Norwood Parks and Recreation District (NPRD) is celebrating the district’s acquisition of the Oliver House, which, added to The Livery property, makes the northwest corner of Lucerne and Summit the new NPRD campus. NPRD invites the community to celebrate next weekend at The Livery.
“The March 18 celebration, ‘We Did It, Let’s Dance,’ springs from our desire to offer a huge thank you to all who made the purchase of The Livery and Oliver House possible,” said Liza Tanguay, NPRD board president. “This is a very beneficial investment for the district. The full campus has facilities for a variety of uses and programs, indoors and out.”
The celebration will feature tunes from DJ Phoenix.
“We’re so excited to have DJ Phoenix, aka Brock Benson, Nucla-based, multi-talented host of the WEcast podcast, deejaying this party,” said Gen Roach, NPRD codirector of facilities and events. This will be the third music event of 2023 at The Livery.
Tanguay added, “There will also be an unveiling of the donor wall, featuring leather work from Randy Crawford, horseshoes donated by Talon Thompson and artwork by Buff Hooper.”
The purchase of the Oliver House was completed in December. Currently, NPRD rents the three upstairs offices to local organizations and businesses. The main floor is available for meetings and for support of larger events at The Livery.
“Think caterers and dressing rooms for wedding parties and theater productions,” said Tanguay. “There are no immediate plans to change things. We're updating the district's strategic plan over the next year, and the possible functions of the Oliver House will be better defined through that process.”
NPRD was formed in 2009, and in 2016 assumed the lease and stewardship of The Livery from A.C.E. of Norwood, now Wide Sky Arts Collective. The arts collective moved under the umbrella of NPRD in 2020.
The Livery and Oliver House were originally converted to a community space in the early 2000s by then-local architect Curtis Odom. He purchased the property in 2005, according to county records, and renovated The Livery. In 2007, the first play to grace the stage was Kristina Stellhorn’s second home-grown show, “Down At The Hog Ranch — A Historically-Based Play About Pigs in the Cathouse.”
“Curtis bought the property after seeing ‘Murder on the Gurley Ditch’ at The Hitchin’ Post. He told me he wanted the community to have a venue for music and theater,” she said.
NPRD’s full acquisition of the property “was possible largely because of grant funding, supported by community fundraising, and NPRD capital strategically set aside by the early boards of directors,” said Tanguay. “The mill levy alone could not have brought this about.”
Community fundraising started in 2018 with the “Save The Livery” campaign.
Grant funding came from the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant (CRG), through Colorado Creative Industries.
“The district received $175,000, with the condition that we install an energy-efficient heating and cooling system in the Oliver House,” said Tanguay.
Across Colorado, 53 organizations received funding from the CRG, 13 of which are on the Western Slope, according to the CRG website. The funds were available to provide “gap funding for projects in creative districts, historic districts, main streets or neighborhood commercial centers” where organizations were looking to “revitalize buildings or start new construction."
NPRD’s March 18 We Did It, Let’s Dance celebration starts at 7 p.m. at The Livery and is free for all ages. According to the group’s Facebook page, there will be “champagne and vittles,” in addition to music.
More information is available at norwoodparkandrec.org and on the group’s Facebook page.
