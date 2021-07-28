While many people in Norwood have been praying for rain to quench the parched grass-hopper-ridden land, nobody was prepared for the storm that happened Saturday.
Cimmy Alexander, of Norwood, said it all seemed to happen at once. She said it took her a few minutes to realize the sounds on the roof were hailstones. Then, she panicked for her garden.
Her tomatoes were pulverized, her basil and peppers were destroyed, and the yellow squash had holes bore through them. On Sunday morning, she was still finding hailstones in her garden. Her trees were also pretty well stripped.
She told The Norwood Post she was thankful for the moisture, but the force of the storm was so powerful it was too much for her veggies. She’s thankful no real damage affected her family’s vehicles or home.
Norwood Hill was also closed due to mudslides at mile-marker 94, and Sanford Park Road was impassable.
West of Naturita, Camp V, the new glamping resort, suffered. Owner Natalie Binder said on Sunday that she also was happy the area got rain. Still, much damage has been done to the artistic campground.
“We received some much needed rain, and also a catastrophic wind event. It’s sad to see the 80-year-old backstop come down and things that so many people in this community have worked on, but at the same time nobody was hurt and we will get to work restoring and cleaning it up.”
Binder said she was grateful nobody was injured during the storm. She had a full-time manager on site, along with the live-in artist-in-residence, guests and others. Everyone, including the animals there, went inside for the storm. Luckily, nobody was hit by metal or other materials that were thrown by wind.
“The fact that we didn’t have cabin damage or anyone hurt,” she said. “One thing amazing, people in the community want to come help. We are really grateful.”
Binder said she appreciated all who were lending a helping hand for the clean up.
At the same time, further down the road, Andy Sherman, of Norwood, was coming back from Grand Junction with his daughter on Highway 141 when he got stuck in the Uravan area due to a flash flood.
Sherman said he wasn’t sure what mile marker he was at, but he knows he was past the Hanging Flume when he was stopped and told to turn around because of a flash flood that washed out the road in front of him. He turned around to head back north to Grand Junction. He figured he’d have to come back through Montrose, but the road north also washed out in front of him.
Sherman and his daughter were trapped between two flash foods for at least an hour and a half. He said they just sat and watched the incredible power of the flood waters carry rocks and rip out large chunks of highway asphalt.
“When it first started, the boulders looked like big square bales, and the water floated them across,” he said.
Sherman said while it was a little intense, he was never scared for his life. He said he knew that he and his daughter could climb up the hillside, if needed, should the waters have taken the truck.
Highway 141 was closed for days after the flash flood, and those in Nucla and Naturita were not able to travel north through Gateway to Grand Junction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.