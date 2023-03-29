After winning the regional tournament on the Western Slope March 17-18, Norwood’s middle school wrestling team traveled to Denver to the state tournament last weekend. Ten of 12 Maverick wrestlers qualified for the state tournament — no small feat, considering there is no classification system for the middle school kids. All kids 1A through 5A compete against each other for the honors.
On the team this year were Lakoda Beiriger, wrestling at 80 pounds; JD Johnson, 85 pounds; Mason Harris, 90 pounds; Weston Elwood, 95 pounds; Booker Kepley, 115 pounds; Sean Gibson, 115 pounds; Blake Shaffer, 125 pounds; Keegan Tackett 130 pounds; Kannon Sherman, 145 pounds; Colton Kepley, 155 pounds; Uriah Cook, 165 pounds; and Zander Cook, 180 pounds.
With the exception of Johnson and Gibson, who wrestled tough at regionals but then fell short of the podium, the guys began state competition March 24.
Head coach Randy Harris, who’s been coaching wresting for 20 years, told The Norwood Post on Sunday all the Norwood kids won some matches, though they didn’t do quite as good as they’d hoped for altogether. Coach admitted the wrestling was challenging, competing against kids from Pomona, Windsor, and other big Denver schools.
Still, Uriah Cook, an eighth grader from Norwood’s middle school, made it to the podium, taking sixth place overall in his class, receiving a state medal.
“It’s a really big deal,” Harris said. “I couldn’t be prouder of him. For his second year in wrestling and to come up here and place is just incredible.”
Cook said on Sunday morning, leaving Denver, the feeling was “great.”
“It was great placing sixth, I’m really happy — I’m overjoyed,” he said. “I thank my coaches, Randy, Dustin and Kyle for giving me support.”
He also thanks his teammates, and he’s grateful that his family was able to attend.
“I like that they came and supported me there too. They came and watched,” he said.
Harris agreed the trip was motivation for all the kids, many of whom will be wrestling in high school next year. He said the experience set them up with confidence and to be ready to go into high school tournaments as freshmen.
Harris is assisted by Dustin Weitzel.
“Dustin and I are very proud of what this team did this year,” he said. “Every tournament we went to we were in the Top 4. We were competing against all the kids from Durango, Montrose and Grand Junction … We’ve been in the Top 4 the whole year. With our 12 kids, that’s huge. It’s incredible.”
Coach agreed the kids are a bit sad the school season is over, but the team is actually rolling into an off-season and will keep competing. Harris said they are not done. With a group of kids who want to keep wrestling and a bunch of dedicated parents who want to support their kids, they’re headed to tournaments this spring and summer.
“The parents are a good group,” he said. “They’re 100 percent committed and we are going to travel the country.”
Next up for the Norwood kids is the Aztec Warrior tournament in New Mexico.
