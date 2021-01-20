The Norwood Town Board of Trustees met last week for the first time this year. During the meeting, Emily Haight, chairperson of the board of directors for Uncompahgre Medical Center, appeared to recognize the Norwood clinic.
In her short presentation, she gave a commendation to the clinic recognizing the work its done during the COVID-19 pandemic. She asked town trustees to also adopt the commendation recognizing the clinic for its work.
“We are proud of the work the staff has done,” Haight told town officials.
Chuck Porth, CEO of the clinic, attended the meeting and said he was very pleased with UMC’s efforts during the strain of 2020.
“Everyone understands that COVID is incestuous, something you can’t get away from,” he said. “Day-to-day at work, at home, with children … you cannot escape it. As a result, our team made many sacrifices to San Miguel County and beyond.”
Porth said he was grateful to the clinic’s board.
Sarah Franklin, the clinic’s chief administrative officer, said she appreciated all of the support that’s been shown to the clinic during the pandemic.
“Our staff has really stepped up … pulled together … we’re a team,” she said.
During the public works report, director Tim Lippert said his crew has been dealing with ice flows in town. Lippert said public works is trying to get the stubborn ice to melt using CDOT’s materials used on highways. CDOT came to spray the gutters twice last week.
“It froze so hard we couldn’t do anything with it,” he said.
Trustee Shawn Fallon said he had fallen on Norwood streets twice recently.
Lippert added he’s spoken to Paul Hempel with Colorado Rural Water Association who is working on updating Norwood’s source water protection plan. Lippert said Hempel has emailed a new draft out and might be presenting that document to the town board next month via Zoom.
Last week, Earl McWilliams started working for public works. Lippert said he was pleased with the new hire.
In the marshal’s report, trustees discussed Mike Wilkerson’s difficulty in obtaining ammunition. The town did increase the budget for the marshal’s ammunition needs, but now the town is having a hard time acquiring it.
“I have called every manufacturer, and I cannot get it,” Wilkerson told the board.
In the administrator’s report, town administrator Patti Grafmyer announced Gretchen Wells has been replaced. Wells retired Jan. 1 from the town clerk position after 13 years of service. Amanda Pierce was hired for the position. Pierce has been employed with UMC the last several years, and now begins work for the Town of Norwood the last week of January.
Grafmyer said she thanked the hiring committee.
“It took a lot of time going over applicants, applications, interviewing,” she said. “We had many well-qualified applicants, it made the decision very hard. We look forward to bringing Amanda on and having her be a part of our team. I think she will be very strong in that position.”
Grafmyer added that she’d like the board to consider something different with liquor license renewal applications this year. The State of Colorado has waived all application fees for liquor licenses for one year, which began in December. Grafmyer said the Town of Norwood could also waive the renewal fees for those as well.
She said it was a “small gesture to those businesses who have had a rough go of it.”
“I think they would certainly appreciate the support,” she said.
