Patti Grafmyer, Norwood’s town administer, recently celebrated 30 years of service. In a career she didn’t really plan for, Grafmyer can say look back and say that she’s loved her job over the years.
In 1991, she didn’t know what she was getting into. Then, Tony Gallob, on town board, and Ollie Odle, the mayor, approached her when she was waiting tables at Karen’s. They convinced her to join the town staff as a billing clerk, working alongside Sonia Orozco.
Soon, Grafmyer was working as billing and deputy clerk. Later she was promoted to interim town clerk; next, the official town clerk; then, appointed as the town’s first full-time administrator.
(Briefly, in the past, Norwood, Nucla and Naturita shared a town administrator courtesy of funding through the Department of Local Affairs.)
Grafmyer laughed and told The Norwood Post she learned from “the school of hard knocks” — and thank goodness for Pat Brown (then the Nucla town clerk) and also Gay Cappis (the county clerk).
She’s been a certified municipal clerk as of 2001, after multiple trainings in the Boulder area, and annually she attends Colorado City and County Management Association meetings, too, along with other town-related meetings and trainings.
“Things are changing constantly, you never get to one place and think you can do it all,” she said. “We are a statutory town, and as statutes change, so do the rules.”
Thirty years ago, Norwood was strictly a farming, ranching and mining town. Grafmyer has seen changes in that time. She’s happy community leaders work to keep the heritage close, while embracing recreation and other economic bases.
Most days, she loves her job overseeing Norwood, though she admits there are “days.” Still, the accounting is fulfilling for her, and something she’s proud of. In the old days, she and Orozco were reconciling checking accounts to try and make payroll. In fact, Grafmyer remembers once Norwood Sanitation having only $12.
She likes asking, “How are we going to make this work on the money that we do have?”
She attributes solving those types of challenges to supportive boards over the years, along with co-workers and town employees that work together.
Being a part of the community and being able to help the community grow into something that everybody wants with the same end goal also means a lot to her.
She’s proud that she was a part of Norwood getting its first Public Works building and shop.
“They didn’t have to lie on the ground and change their oil,” she said.
She helped see the water treatment plant expand also.
And, in her time, Norwood has land banked, bought town properties. Additionally, with Gretchen Wells’ help, Grafmyer is proud of the Pocket Park on Grand Avenue.
“That grew into something that the whole community is proud of,” she said.
There are people who have journeyed alongside her the last several decades. That includes Glen Colson, formerly on town board and the sanitation board, and Kerry Welch, whom she’s known since a town recall initiative years ago. She said she and Tim Lippert have also worked together since her start with Norwood.
Grafmyer has no plans to retire at this point. Still, she said that the town is already growing people into positions to support Norwood and what she does, when the time is right.
She said she hopes future town staff follow her lead and take Norwood even further.
“That’s the way I feel,” she said. “They’ll learn the hard way too, but that will only make them stronger leaders. And, I’ll always be here for them.”
