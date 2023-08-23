Between the three of them, Maia Archer, Julie Bloom and Tabitha Rosa have been teaching yoga and looking out for Norwood’s health for several years, and this weekend they are hosting a celebration of locals who provide and partake of the area’s healing arts and artists during the first annual Norwood Healing Arts Festival, Aug. 26 and 27, at The Livery, hosted by the Conscious Yoga Collective.
“Over the years, we discovered that there are so many people in Norwood doing all these healing practices,” said Archer. “People just want to get together and talk and share ideas and create space and create opportunities for our community to come together.”
Rosa said they realized there was a grassroots movement and naturally-building energy they could answer to, so they are embracing the opportunity.
“We want to bring everyone together in one spot to connect. It’s mostly local people,” she said.
The weekend will feature yoga, tea ceremony, workshops, educational lectures, sound baths, meditation, Kriya, food, dance, handmade arts for purchase, live art, writing and music and more.
“An important element in all of the offerings at the Healing Arts is sound,” said Rosa.
Many of the classes are collaborative efforts between teachers, musicians, and sound healers, sometimes with folks from out of the region partnering with local practitioners.
“We believe that ancient sound and music is a way that we can all connect on a deeper level to ourselves and each other,” she said.
Saturday’s events will end with a celebration that incorporates music, song and dance for all participants.
According to their Facebook page, “This weekend will give you the opportunity to listen, learn, and meet local experts specializing in integrative wellness and human energy science, medicinal herbs, post-trauma treatments, bodywork and breathwork, just to name a few.”
The Healing Arts Festival weekend happens to coincide with the Norwood Community Garden’s Art in the Garden event, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, so Rosa and Archer chatted with Liza Tanguay, organizer of Art in the Garden and representative for Wide Sky Arts Collective, which is hosting the art event. That conversation led to an hour-long extension of Art in the Garden hours to accommodate a festival walk to the community garden at 2 p.m.
The garden space will be where people can “bask in more healing vibes, connect with local artists, absorb the sounds of the running water and live music, and admire the hard work of our community as they wield the power of plants as medicine,” said Rosa.
Overall, Rosa said, the weekend is a space and time for connection.
“We want people to feel comfortable in order to encourage organic conversations and community connection, to gather and realize the importance of being supported by your community — whether that's vibing with a new yoga teacher, learning more from a natural healer, or just having conscious conversations with a new friend.”
Festival passes are $15 per day. A few scholarships are available and lunch will be provided each day. Donations will be accepted. Local sponsors include Mesa Rose Kitchen and Grocery, Fresh Food Hub, Blue Grouse Bread, Alpine Wellness and the Norwood Park and Recreation District.
More information on the Norwood Healing Arts Festival and the many presenters may be found on Facebook under Conscious Yoga Collective, on Instagram at @conscious.yoga.collective or email consciousyogacollective@gmail.com to register.
