Representatives from Norwood Nordic Association (NNA) said it’s time to dig out, borrow or share those cross-country skis, because conditions for Nordic skiing at Busted Arm Draw are fabulous, thanks to new snow.
“We just want as many people to experience Nordic skiing as possible,” Hannah Rossman, president of the NNA board that heads the all-volunteer organization, said.
Even if people don’t have a membership with NNA, the trails at Busted Arm are open to everyone who wants to get out and enjoy cross-country skiing.
For those who don’t have skis, Lone Cone Library partners with NNA to lend out Nordic skis, boots, and poles. Anyone with a Lone Cone Library card can walk in and check-out equipment for up to four days at a time. Borrowers will also get a link to a YouTube video for basic cross-country instruction.
“Just call ahead to check availability — the skis often go out as soon as they’re checked in,” said Beverly Taylor, the library’s program coordinator.
There is no reservation system, and at this point, there are six pairs of skis available. Boots are plentiful, ranging in size from 4.5 women’s to 12.5 men’s. Printed trail maps are available at the library, too.
The NNA maintains, grooms and provides signage at the Busted Arm Draw trails. The volunteer grooming team creates a smooth, wide swath for both classic and skate skiing through the woods and glades.
If the snow keeps coming, the volunteers will also be grooming for classic cross-country skiing at Thunder Trails this year.
“Watch the Twitter feed for more information on grooming and new trails,” Rossman said.
While anyone can use the trails, being a member of NNA does have perks. One of the new ones this year is discounted ($5) Nordic ski-waxing. Peter Chapman, a community member and ski technician who is also an NNA member, is providing the waxing.
Chapman said that all cross-country skis — even those old fish-scale or newer, skinned bases — will perform better with waxing. He also volunteers to maintain the library skis, so they’re in good shape for every borrower.
Representatives from NNA have said Nordic skiing is one of the best, if not the best, winter cardiovascular workouts, and it costs pennies compared to the more well-known alpine skiing. They added Norwood folks don’t need to travel far, as the Busted Arm Draw trails are just 16 miles from downtown Norwood. People don’t need to spend a ton of money on a lift ticket, either.
Chapman encourages new skiers to come out.
“A lot of people are afraid to try cross-country, but it’s just like walking. And, the views at Busted Arm are absolutely spectacular,” he said.
The NNA has been maintaining, grooming and caretaking the Nordic ski trails at Busted Arm Draw since 2016, with lots of help from their all-volunteer staff, members, local partners and regional funders. Membership fees support the maintenance of the grooming equipment and help fund the ski lending program.
To become a member, all are encouraged to visit norwoodnordic.com, or get membership forms at the kiosk at the edge of the Busted Arm Draw parking lot. Additionally, all are welcome to follow NNA on Twitter or Instagram for updates on grooming, trails and events. Donations earmarked for more library lending equipment are also welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.