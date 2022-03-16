It might be a difficult time to build, remodel or repair a home. Contractors have waiting lists, and for those in Norwood, they could wait quite a while — exactly what long-time local and senior citizen Moe Carriere experienced, when he discovered his chimney was leaking. Carriere called several repair companies for help without success. Though, when word about his dilemma got out, two construction companies, Ken Watt of Trifecta Construction and Mike Rummel of Switchback Construction — with Mike’s son, Morgan Rummel — decided to help, even if it meant working evenings and weekends.
Carriere insisted on paying for the repairs, but rather than taking his money, Trifecta and Switchback are adding to it and donating to the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, Wright’s Mesa’s local endowment, challenging the community to match $5,000 in Carriere’s name, which will be awarded to local youth programs.
Carriere grew up in Telluride, with his sister Charlotte Royer and other siblings. He moved to Norwood in the 1980s and has always given back to his community, especially through athletics coaching. He’s spent his life supporting local youth, and the donation is dedicated to youth programs and organizations.
“I’ve been blessed teaching and mentoring children in this region,” Carriere said. “I’m honored that this donation will help grow a local fund to benefit the youngsters of Wright’s Mesa.”
Morgan Rummel was mentored by him.
“Uncle Moe has been directly involved in or supporting many of the local events for decades,” Rummel said. “(He) was a prolific influence on not only me, but on other kids in the community. Now that I have a daughter of my own, I know he will try to support her and her friends as they are going through school. After all the things that he has done for myself and our community over the years, fixing his chimney wasn’t a big deal at all, and I am sure that if I needed any sort of help, he would be one of the first people there, offering assistance. It seems fitting that the money for the chimney repairs gets donated to the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, as it will continue to fund opportunities and programs for the local youth for years to come.”
Gretchen Wells, trust board member, is also pleased.
“When I was a young mom living here in Norwood, Uncle Moe was one of the first people I met,” she said. “Jim and I had three young kids, and our two boys wanted to play baseball. Not knowing many people, the boys and I showed up at the first little league practice. Little did we know it was one of the best things we could have done. Uncle Moe instilled a love of baseball to my boys that they never lost. And, he instilled a love of Norwood to us all that we have never lost either. Throughout the years, as all three of my kids were growing up, Uncle Moe was an influence. He made sure my family knew about Bible school every summer, and as the kids grew, he was always at all the sporting events: football, basketball, baseball, track, volleyball. He was always there for all of the kids in Norwood.”
The recent donation is a dollar-for-dollar “challenge match,” meaning it’s up to the trust and the community to raise another $5,000. Funds will be used specifically to grow the trust’s endowment, which funds grants to nonprofits and community organizations.
The trust board asks Norwood to consider donating, and any amount is helpful, board members said. Those interested should visit loneconelegacy.org.
Previously, the trust had success with match grants in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2021, raising $30,000.
